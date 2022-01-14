Predator hunting is a great way to beat the winter doldrums and sharpen a hunter’s skills. Coyotes are plentiful, offer a challenge, and many times landowners are a little more agreeable to letting you hunt.
Coyotes are extremely adaptable and thrive from a wide range of habitats from mountains to deserts. In fact, they are among the most adaptable animals in North America. They can be found as far north as Alaska and as far south as Central America.
Coyotes do most of their hunting at night and their diet can vary. They are very opportunistic and eat what is available to them but they prefer fresh kills.
Coyotes live in a variety of social arrangements — some live alone, others in mated pairs, and others in packs. Coyotes are predators and always on the prowl so you need to bring them in with a call such as a rabbit call or a wide variety of distress calls.
I used to think early mornings with a heavy frost or snow on the ground and very little wind made for the best hunting but just like any hunting or fishing outing, some days are just better than others.
One cold winter morning sticks out in my mind and showed me how efficient coyotes are when it comes to working as a team to wear down a larger animal, which in this case happened to be a deer. In southeastern Muskogee County, I observed a pack of about seven coyotes working in unison to try to capture the prey.
I have also called in a few coyotes while turkey hunting.
My neighbors have been seeing a lot of coyotes. It’s a way to extend your hunting season and to help other wildlife such as deer, turkeys and your domesticated animals, too.
In many parts of the state this month, there are several predator-calling contests.
Coyote season is open year-round. There are no daily limits.
Other predators, such as bobcats, have a limited season. You may take bobcats through Feb 28 of this year with 20 bobcats per issued license, no daily limit.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.