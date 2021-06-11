Calling all rockhounds. Here’s a chance to buy, sell or trade rocks, fossils, jewelry, petrified wood and more.
The Enid Gem and Mineral Society is having a rock swap this Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The location is 214 W. Randolph in the Breezeway, a half block west of the Downtown Square. For vendor information, call John H. at (580) 231-8111. Admission and parking are free.
There will be over a dozen vendors. The Enid Gem and Mineral Club just completed their 60th year as an organization. Usually, they have an annual rock swap except in 2020 because of Covid.
John Haacke said, “I became involved with the club about 15 years ago. I wound up with a rock shop called Johnson’s Jewelry and Rock Shop. I make jewelry from a customer’s stone and also we do custom silversmithing.”
On the other side of the state, we find the T-Town Rock Hounds – now that’s a jewel of a name for a newsletter. It gives the updates and club events for the Tulsa club. The Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society is hosting its Rock, Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 18 from 10.a.m. to 5 p.m.
The show is located at the Exchange Center at Expo Square, 21st St between Harvard and Yale in Tulsa. Consisting of gems, beads, fossils, jewelry, crystals, exhibits, a free Kid’s Zone, a florescent room, door prizes and demonstrations the Tulsa show will charge $6 admission for adults, $10 for an adult two-day pass. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Scouts free in uniform, Police, Fire and Military free with ID.
More info can be found at tulsarockandmineralsociety.org or their Facebook page.
Formed in 1958, the Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society promotes interest in collecting rocks, minerals, fossils and artifacts. They advocate working with the lapidary arts, jewelry-making and sharing knowledge about the earth sciences.
TRMS stresses good fellowship among members by helping and teaching one another. They are affiliated with the Oklahoma State Council of Mineralogical Societies, the Rocky Mountain Mineralogical Societies and the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies.
The group supports education by providing programs for schools and adult groups throughout the year along with providing funds for scholarships to Oklahoma universities with a degree in the earth sciences.
Centrally located in Oklahoma City, we have the Oklahoma Mineral and Gem Society. This Oct. 30 and 31, the club is having a Gems and Stones and Petrified Bones Show at Oklahoma State Fair Park in OKC.
For more information, go to omgs-minerals.org or their Facebook page. If you’re looking for a new outdoor hobby, stone seeking may be for you.
To contact Kilgore, email jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
