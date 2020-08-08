Fishing guide Jeremiah Mefford, has landed a 143-pound spoonbill as his personal best. However, clients of his this summer have broken two world records, one at 146 pounds and the other at 151.9 pounds. This Tulsa firefighter is bringing the heat when moonlighting at his small business.

