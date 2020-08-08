They say records are made to be broken but what Jeremiah Mefford of Reel Good Time Guide Service and his clients have accomplished is downright amazing.
Mefford, who lives in Kiefer, is one nice guy and is humble to boot.
Over the years, I’ve written stories about the paddlefish or, perhaps, better known as the spoonbill catfish.
Mefford and his brothers began fishing for spoonbills years ago the same way most people stand, elbow to elbow, casting and ripping blindly from the river bank.
“We had a blast and I have never forgotten how much fun it was to reel a big girl in” said Mefford.
“With that, I began thinking how my son, age 8, had never gotten the opportunity to catch one and figured it was about time to start. With the aid of modern technology/electronics to locate and catch some really nice spoonbills, he landed several before I landed one for myself and I immediately wondered how in the world he had done it because they wore me out,”explained Medford.
“ I began, later, taking my fireman buddies out and we had a blast. I asked them their thoughts about me starting my own guide service and they told me I would be crazy not to try it. I took their advice and started Reel Good Time Guide Service in February 2020. Since then, I’ve tried to remember exactly how many fish we’ve landed over 100 lbs and believe it’s well over 60 in that time frame. Of those fish, I tried to remember how many weighed over 120 lbs and I believe it’s between 18 to 22 fish with a 157 pounder being, unofficially, the biggest,” Mefford said.
“I’m a humble person and don’t want to boast but, since February, we have landed a new state record (briefly) and four fish that have or would have broken the world record, two fish of which are official,” continued Mefford.
“I’ve been blessed to have met so many wonderful people doing this,” mused Mefford. “The youngest person to catch a fish was five years old and, although it only weighed 27 lbs., it’s still one of my most memorable catches. As for the oldest client, I’ve had several men in their 60’s aboard. With the wiser men aboard and years of experience, it always makes for some great fish stories.”
When asked what it was like to catch two world records out of the same boat and in the same year-----“Overwhelming,” said Mefford. “ I love it for my clients. It’s my goal everytime I hit the water.”
With each world record, Mefford had prepared the individuals for what was to come over the course of the next few days, and that was to get ready for their phones to go off non-stop. Sure enough, the lucky anglers let Mefford know their phones would not stop ringing.
“Prior to the world records I set the new state record at 143 lbs. The good Lord has blessed me by allowing me to catch several monster fish,” exclaimed Mefford. “There are months that unfortunately I cannot catch these fish. Between the months of March and May these fish will run up the rivers to spawn. I have to wait until they migrate back down into the lakes.”
Mefford actually does not fish below the dam. He catches these fish in Keystone Lake. It is currently the only lake on which he fishes.
If you would like to contact him, his cell number 918-695-0296 and his Facebook page is
Reel Good Time Guide Service.
Mefford emphasizes, “I provide all the gear and tackle for the trip. I also provide a few drinks and snacks that I keep on the boat. All that is required to bring is your fishing license and the free paddlefish permit. Both can be obtained through the Oklahoma Wildlife Department’s web page.”
“I am aware that Keystone Lake will be getting hammered by fishermen this fall and winter. Keystone obviously has some giants in it and I hope and pray that everyone who is fortunate enough to catch one realizes the importance of proper care and the release of these wonderful fish. I have made mistakes in handling these fish but I have also learned how to do it correctly,” advised Mefford. “ Time and time again, people hold them up by the jaw. The proper way is to hug a spoonbill and cradle them in your arms. Another big thing to remember, especially in the warmer months, is to be ready to get a weight and take pictures quickly. These fish just went through a very stressful event and, often times for several minutes, so the least amount of time out of the water is critical in the survival rate. If anyone has any questions or even advice on how to handle these magnificent fish I would love to hear from them.”
Mefford explains, “I love fishing and I love guiding but it is not my primary job. My primary job is much more rewarding. I am a fireman for the great city of Tulsa.”
Going fishing with this young guide sounds like a real good time to me.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
