Having recently returned home from a late season muzzleloader deer hunt in the beautiful state of Iowa, it has taken my body this long to thaw out enough to pen this column.
No matter how well I thought I was prepared, it reminded me that the good Lord and Mother Nature are in charge.
While I’ve lost count as to the number of years I’ve hunted in Iowa, this trip, without a doubt, was the most challenging in terms of the extreme cold and brutal conditions, not only on the body but on equipment as well.
With temperatures struggling to make it into the single digits each day, it was the windchill that made things nearly unbearable.
When hunting the late season, you pray for cold weather which forces the deer to group up and get on their feet to feed in order to survive.
It’s for this reason you hunt over cut corn fields and soybeans, some of which are left standing just for the deer.
When talking temperatures like this, the deer prefer the soybeans because it has more protein.
Brothers Josh and Bo Green of the Creston area have a small outfitting business in the area and are well known and respected when it comes to putting clients in front of big, mature bucks and this past season was no different.
I met up with a long-time friend and hunting buddy of 20-plus years, Mike Winnen of Ohio.
While I hunted over cut corn fields the first couple of days, it was Winnen, hunting over standing beans, that saw eleven different bucks the first evening. They ranged from small bucks all the way up to some that were in the 170’s class.
Winnen couldn’t get the small heater in the blind to cooperate. It was so cold, his rangefinders froze up. The windows inside of the blind were frozen over and his scope was fogged up. The bucks were 100 plus yards away. Things just did not come together that first night.
As for myself, I fully expected to see a musk ox coming across the tundra. With snow on the ground, it was the walk to my blind that killed me.
Each evening, Winnen and I would unload and clean our muzzleloaders.
When I went to unload my gun, two 50 grain Pyrodex pellets were welded together by the cold. I had never had that happen before.
The next evening, Winnen went back to his blind and ended up shooting the small buck in the group, a nice 8-point.
With winds howling the next day, I opted to stay in.
The next found guide Josh and I in WInnen’s blind. It didn’t get above 0 degrees Fahrenheit that day.
Deer began filtering out of the timber and into the soybeans field. The third buck out was a heavy 10-point. He was a Booner. We ranged him at 110 yards. I had a good rest and had him in sight. I pulled the trigger and it was a clean miss. I was shocked.
The deer stood around — not knowing what had happened and then, buck went back to feeding.
By the time I got my gun reloaded, we ranged the buck again at 150 yards. I missed it again.
Practicing at those distances, I had been confident. However, when temperatures are that cold, things happen that you wouldn’t suspect.
Later, I realized something internal in my scope had broken.
While I am not here to endorse products, my Sitka coat and coveralls saved my bacon. I also used a good heavy base layer of clothing with moisture-wicking. My gloves were heated and my Muck tall Arctic boots kept my feet warm and toasty.
When hunting in this type of environment, you have to be mentally and physically prepared.
Also, you must pay attention to the details of your equipment.
I told my wife I would have to go back in order to redeem myself.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
