Oklahoma State Parks are offering free guided hikes at many sites on Sunday to promote healthy lifestyles in the New Year.
These events are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes program and these are happening in all 50 states.
It’s the 12th-straight year that our state parks have been part of the First Day Hikes initiative, and participation grows every year.
In 2023, 21 Oklahoma state parks will invite visitors to experience the beauty of nature in the wintertime. Go to this site to find a state park near you that is a participant this year — travelok.la/_FirstDayHikes — then get your cold weather gear ready, although this year’s temperatures will be much better than most.
I have participated in many of these when the weather was below freezing. The hot chocolate and s’mores that awaited us at the end were most enjoyable.
Greg Snider, Assistant Director of Field Operations for the West Region of Oklahoma State Parks, said, “First Day Hike is a great way to kick-start getting out in the great outdoors. We encourage all to join us for hikes in multiple parks across the state.”
Park personnel and volunteers will host mostly easy hiking trails. At most park hikes, pets are welcome if they are on a leash. Bring your binoculars and be sure to be dressed for the cool weather. A guide will point out sites of interest along the way.
First Day Hikes offer individuals and families an opportunity to begin the New Year rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors by taking a healthy hike on the first day of the New Year.
Lace up your walking shoes and see you on Jan. 1 as we begin 2023 on the right foot.
My wife and I have challenged each other to live a healthier lifestyle in this new year. Come join us and others who walk daily in our state parks.
As far as New Year resolutions are concerned, I always like retired fisheries biologist Gary Peterson’s yearly aim — not to eat rutabagas.
“It’s a resolution I am always able to keep,” said Peterson.
Have a safe and prosperous New Year.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
