It’s a rendezvous for rockhounds.
After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, plans are for a bigger and better show after the pandemic.
The annual Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society show is Sept, 16-17. Hours on the 16th are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on the 17th, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be at the Cherokee County Community Building located at 908 S. College Avenue in Tahlequah. General admission is $4, with kids under 12 admitted free.
The Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society would love to have school groups come on Friday the 16th.
Michael Keys is the president of the society. The club meets at the Tahlequah City Library on the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.
“We would love for interested people to come out and share,” Keys said. “We welcome new members and you do not need to live in Tahlequah. We are also looking for volunteers to help with the show.”
Their website is tahlequahrockclub.org. You can reach them by email for information at info@tahlequahrockclub.org and they also have a Facebook page.
“We have vendors coming who supply rock and mineral samples, jewelry, art that is rock and mineral related, fossils, education displays from the Correll Museum in Catoosa as well as the Elsing Museum in Tulsa. The Oklahoma Geological Survey will have a representative with displays and other information,” said Keys.
Concessions will be available.
A children’s area with games and discovery activities will be featured. Also, artists will be demonstrating rock polishing, doing metal work and making jewelry. Additionally, there’s a display of minerals that glow under black light.
A silent auction will be held throughout the show where one could purchase interesting mineral specimens and fossils.
•••
If you want to be inspired about the possibilities of rock and mineral collecting, you need to look no further than the Elsing Museum in Tulsa, known by some locals as “God’s Natural Art Museum.”
The facility’s namesake, the late Willard Elsing, collected rocks for more than 80 years. He opened a rock and mineral shop on Route 66 in Joplin, Mo., in the 1950s. Miners from the Tri-State Lead and Zinc mining area would bring him rare finds which added to the variety of his collection.
By trading and buying, he built his collection to span exquisite specimens from around the world.
Elsing’s mother happened to meet Evelyn Roberts, wife of ORU founder Oral Roberts, who worked a deal to move the museum to the University Village Retirement home in Tulsa in the mid 1970s, where guided tours were offered.
In 2001, the collection was moved onto the ORU campus and was organized to be an educational resource for the public. Today, the collection includes over 3,000 specimens of spectacular minerals, gems, fossils, Native American artifacts and Oriental carvings. The carvings range from intricately sculpted ivory pieces to jade, and even cork.
Approximately 200 different mineral species are represented from regional Oklahoma varieties to rare specimens from around the world. Special exhibit rooms are set aside for fluorescent minerals and delicate carvings.
The Elsing Museum is open 1:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday by appointment. The phone number for the museum is (918) 495-6262. The website is elsing.oru.edu.
For more information on this subject, you can check out the Oklahoma State Council of Mineralogical Societies website at okmineralsocieties.org.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
