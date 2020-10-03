What a rockhound. I’m speaking of D.W. Correll who was from Rocky Ford, Colorado.
Born in 1922, the Great Depression had a big influence on Correll growing up. He learned to work hard, save money religiously, and to invest in tangible items that would appreciate over time.
Correll moved to California during World War II, where he built aircraft for the war effort.
After the war, he moved his family to Oklahoma, where he worked for McDonnell Douglas building aircraft for many years.
But one job wasn’t enough for D.W.
He owned a variety of businesses over the years. He did construction, demolition, land development, owned a service station, a couple of oil and gas wells, and raised exotic birds.
This entrepreneur would buy, sell and trade anything he could make a buck on, including rocks and minerals, and once even owned a gold mine in the state of Oklahoma.
Later in his life, he became a jeweler and lapidary (one who cuts and polishes stones). He started his first museum in 1970, housing his collections in the original Catoosa post office, which he had purchased in an auction in 1969.
Correll also collected and restored antique automobiles, wagons and surreys. These are still on display at the museum. He also traveled the world collecting rocks and minerals.
Correll passed away in 1999 and left his museum to the City of Catoosa so that future generations could continue to enjoy the many, wonderful things he collected.
The Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society is hosting their sixth Annual Rock Swap and Open House on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This gathering is held in partnership with the Oklahoma State Council of Mineralogical Societies and the Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society.
It is a free event and includes entry to the museum. Vendors will set up in our parking lot for those wanting to purchase rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry and more.
There is a live auction at 11 a.m., which helps to support the OSCMS scholarship fund.
Lapidary demonstrations and educational activities for kids will be held.
The D.W. Correll Museum is located one block West of Route 66 on Pine St, at 19934 E Pine St., Catoosa, OK.
For further information, contact Eric Hamshar at 918-266-3612 or ehamshar@cityofcatoosa.org .
The TRMS was formed in 1958. The group promotes interest in collecting rocks, minerals, fossils and artifacts along with good fellowship among members by helping and teaching one another.
It advocates working with the lapidary arts, jewelry-making and sharing knowledge about the earth sciences.
The TRMS supports education by providing programs for schools and adult groups throughout the year along with providing funds for scholarships in the earth sciences.
If you’re looking for a new outdoor hobby, stone seeking may be for you and this would be just the event to whet your appetite.
