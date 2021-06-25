When it comes to getting in shape, I must admit, I’m the world’s worst at procrastinating — that is, until I drew a “golden ticket” this year in the form of an Iowa deer tag.
Years ago, I read an article about a middle-aged fellow who, for years, had yearned to go after and harvest a Dall sheep.
His hunt had him searching Alaska’s Wrangell Mountain range for the quarry. After saving his hard-earned coin for the trip, he found out that once there, he was not in adequate physical condition to make the most of his plans.
If he had gotten off his duff and prepared himself in advance, he wouldn’t have come home with $10,000 less in his bank account and a lot of misery to boot.
A number of years ago, a good friend of mine ventured north to the mountains of Colorado for his first elk and mule deer hunt.
My buddy got much more than he bargained for when he suffered pulmonary edema or high-altitude sickness.
While in great physical shape, the ill-effects of the high altitude left him hospitalized for several days in Colorado.
Hunters spend money on equipment, a good deal of time selecting the area to hunt and, don’t forget, the effort in booking the outfitting guide to make the expedition a great experience.
But how much time do we spend getting ourselves in shape to track that trophy deer or haul that quarter of an elk on our back?
I’ve got a feeling that setting up a tree stand or blind and finding a buck will require a little more stamina than it did last year.
When I was 20-something, being in shape wasn’t a problem. Now at age 63, yes, it’s the middle of my body that keeps giving me trouble.
I gave up my big bowl of Blue Bell ice cream every evening and that pared 10 pounds off my frame like magic. I just wish that magic tasted as good as Blue Bell's Black Walnut or Chocolate Chip.
Having a beautiful place to walk, I’ve just got to put down the remote and go do it. Funny thing about the remote, I don’t have to hang on to it quite so strenuously now that our son is out of the house.
Of course, before beginning any exercise program or eating plan, you should consult your physician.
With that being said, the next item on the list was to take advantage of all the fresh items at your local grocery or homegrown fruit stand.
We’ve been stocking up on the area’s sweet corn, green beans, new potatoes, tomatoes and watermelon.
Just as we are always sure to take the right clothing for the climate and habitat, I am hoping to take a healthier me along this year.
I need every advantage I can get.
