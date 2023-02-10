Another weekend, another sport, boat and travel show.
While I tackled the Tulsa boat show last weekend, my wife hit the Tulsa mall. I had casually mentioned to her the thought of buying a bass boat might be in the cards this spring. But after looking at several beautiful rigs it didn’t take long for me to figure out they are simply out of this poor boy’s price range.
To avoid the boat-buying temptation, we are going together to an upcoming event. which will be held February 10-12 in Pryor. This same company also has a show in El Reno on February 17-19
It’s the Oklahoma Tackle, Hunting & Boat Show 2023. The event will be held in Pryor at the Mayes County Fairgrounds Expo Center. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for general admission, $7 for seniors 65-over and military, kids 6-12 $4 and 5-under free.
A big draw at the Pryor show will be the Oklahoma Wildlife Department’s Official Whitetail Scoring Booth. Bring your antlers and heads for an official score. The ODWC will be at the Pryor show to score whitetail deer, mule deer, elk, bear and pronghorns for Cy Curtis, Pope and Young as well as Boone and Crockett records.
Hunting seminars will be over mule deer, elk, and ducks.
This show promotes something for everyone as they have boats, fishing tackle, guides and outfitters as well as guns and knives.
Another big draw will be the seminars given by fishing pros. I saw a number of noted crappie anglers slated to give seminars each day as well as bass and catfish anglers. Seminars will also be given for stripers and bow fishing.
Boat manufacturers including Bass Cat, Skeeter, Starcraft, Nitro, Tracker, and others are slated to be on site. Also, this show touts the line that they have the largest selection of discounted retail tackle than any other show in the state.
Finally, they also have camping supplies, antique lures, custom hand poured baits, custom rods, deer feeders, outdoor apparel, vehicles, new product releases, electronics, camo, children's and women’s apparel, game calls and rustic wear leather products.
These different outdoor shows around our state have something to offer for everyone.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
