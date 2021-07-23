At 8:30 a.m., a couple of Saturdays a month this summer, a special training event will happen. It is something to assist anyone who is disabled to learn adaptive shooting sports.
You need not be a veteran.
Training with crossbows, muzzleloaders and shotguns will be held July 31, Aug. 14, and Aug. 28 at the Tulsa Gun Club.
Vince Olzawski of Tulsa is the primary organizer of the program.
I’ve been friends with Vince for several years. He’s a double amputee and says that Oklahoma is fortunate as a state to have land areas set aside for special groups of hunters if someone doesn’t have private land.
“The 2021 Adaptive Shooting Sports Tulsa schedule of events this year are being held at the Tulsa Gun Club, but we're adding both archery and muzzleloading rifles to the training venue, “ said Olzawski. “Tom Richey, Disabled Veteran and Trapshooting award winner and our volunteers will be training and helping during the shotgun portion of the events both times per month that we meet.
"Archery Outpost of Tulsa will be providing archery equipment and a disabled veteran named Jordan will train and oversee the training in the archery area. Our staff or members of gun clubs who shoot muzzleloaders will train individuals with physical challenges to shoot the rifles.”
I went through the training myself since the program began last year so that I would be able to assist in this worthy project. Suffering with an autoimmune disorder myself for over 20 years, I can relate even though I am not a veteran. I was denied entry into the Navy at age 18 because of health concerns.
Last month, U. S Congressman Kevin Hern of Tulsa, met the group.
“Nothing keeps our veterans down, and adaptations have been developed so that people with many different kinds of physical challenges can participate in shooting sports," said Hern.
Donations for the Adaptive Shooting Sports Program (ASST) can be sent to the Mid-America Paralyzed Veterans Association at 6108 N.W. 63rd St. Oklahoma City 73132 or speak with Sherry Lee with the PVA at (405) 721-7168. Donations help the ASST provide ammunition and equipment to the participants, if needed.
Encourage someone you may know who is disabled to go to one of these outings at the Tulsa Gun Club.
It’s a great time to be had.
Contact Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
