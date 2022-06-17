It’s squirrel season and there’s certainly no shortage of the species.This time of year seems to always trigger some of my fondest childhood memories.
Growing up in the big city, I couldn’t wait until school was out and I could venture south to a much smaller environment and the wide open spaces.
My birthplace, the then-tiny town of Poteau, was home to several relatives and the person I most admired, my great-grandfather, Papa Duncan.
Born in 1889, he spent 47 years working for the Kansas City Railroad, a job that often had him walking up to 15 miles a day inspecting rail cars and track.
His love of the outdoors – hunting and fishing – and values is something he passed down to me.
The middle of May usually found Papa Duncan and me chasing fox squirrels in the Poteau river bottoms and sloughs. Daybreak found us slipping through the forest looking for that flicker of a tail.
If you are looking for a way to introduce a young person to hunting, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better alternative. Start them out with what they are comfortable with and what you are comfortable with them having in their hands — from a .22 to a .410 gauge or larger shotgun. Be sure and check the rules and regulations for the daily bag limit.
There are three species of squirrels in our part of Oklahoma: the Eastern gray squirrel, the fox squirrel and the Southern flying squirrel. The Latin word for squirrel, sciurus, means tail.
The Southern flying squirrel doesn’t really fly – it glides. It is the smallest of Oklahoma squirrels. At adulthood, it weighs only about three ounces.
The Eastern gray squirrel is medium-sized and around 12-17 inches from nose to tail and weighs approximately one pound or so.
Gray squirrels live 10-12 years. The gray squirrel varies in color from gray to brownish gray with a white underbelly and white tips on the tail hairs.
Their home range is made up of one to seven acres of mast-bearing hardwood trees. Mast is any hard fruit such as acorns,hickory nuts, pecans or walnuts.
The fox squirrel is the largest of our squirrels. They can weigh up to 2.5 pounds and can be 18-25 inches in length.
The fox squirrel is noted for its characteristic salt and pepper coloration with yellowish to orange pigments on its upper body parts, and pale yellow to orange underside and orange tips on the tail hairs.
While mast is a squirrel’s favorite food, they also will eat flowers, buds, fruit, cones, mushrooms and samaras (the fruit of maple trees).
They prefer cavities of trees to escape predators, for winter shelter and to raise their young.
A squirrel’s litter numbers from three to five and the hairless babies are born blind. Young squirrels are able to fend for themselves at three months of age.
While slipping through the woods, all you may catch sight of is a flash of his fluffy tail. Squirrels are curious creatures who, when alarmed, will make a type of barking sound.
To be successful, a hunter must ease along, go slowly and pause a bit every three of four steps. Scan the treetops. To me, a calm weather day makes for much better success than a windy day simply because the hunter can more easily recognize movement.
I’ve had far better luck starting right at daylight when the squirrels are coming out of their dens.
I’ve eaten fried squirrel and I loved squirrel and dumplings. With high food prices, try out a recipe with your bounty.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.