If you’re a waterfowl enthusiast, it’s time to get out and scout for the opening of Oklahoma’s teal and resident Canada goose hunting seasons. The early season affords hunters an opportunity to hone their skills ahead of the normal waterfowl seasons.
Oklahoma’s teal season is Sept. 11-26 with a daily bag limit of six. Additionally, Canada goose season is open Sept. 11-20 with a daily bag limit of eight.
Blue-winged teal and green-winged teal are among the earliest ducks to travel through Oklahoma in the fall, as they migrate southward on their traditional journey to wintering grounds in Mexico and Central and South America. They normally migrate quickly and don’t stay in Oklahoma for long.
My sources advise sportsmen to be ready to hunt as soon as a cool front arrives or immediately after. Each front should bring a pretty good flush of birds. The stronger the front, the more birds are likely to be moving through.
Resident Canada geese are birds that stay in Oklahoma year-round, providing a chance to hunt before migrant birds from the north begin arriving in large numbers. Canadas usually follow a regular daily pattern of behavior this time of year.
In the January 2021 issue of American Hunter magazine, Jeff Johnston notes, “Sometimes it isn’t the birds themselves that have changed but rather the food sources or available cover. Plenty of times what used to be a hot spot suddenly goes cold, and often we assume it due to the birds moving south.”
Johnston recommends purchasing a satellite-based hunting app such as HuntStand Pro (huntstand.com) to see if you can find any crop fields or bodies of water near where you hunt.
‘We are going to need good weather with the right timing to get the birds moving during our season,” said hunter Drake Fletcher of the Muskogee area. "The blue-wing teal usually doesn’t stay long when they get pressured. Most of the time, there are only three or four really good days during the migration of teal season. You have to be there on those days to make the most of the opportunity.”
Jesse Irving of Braggs hunts duck and geese. He has some advice.
"I start off a few months before the season scouting for good possible morning and evening feed areas along with secluded places that have enough water for ducks and geese to land,” he said. “I get out all my decoys and guns and start cleaning, making sure my gear is ready to work when I need it the most. I also prepare my layout blinds, my boat and boat engine.”
He adds, “Don’t forget to stock up on some steel shot ammunition before the season.”
A hunting friend since college days, Danny Thies of Sapulpa, noted that teal "can be easy to decoy with the right setup and location.”
"They do not usually require large spreads to be successful,” he explains. "Bagging a blue-wing teal can be a trophy all its own. This is what the early season is designed for. The bonus of a honker is also an added pursuit so always include one or two goose decoys. This will make your spread more attractive to waterfowl.”
Although I’m not much of a waterfowler anymore, fall is my favorite time of year.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
