Although it’s just now late summer, a popular event will fill up quickly and for the gals — turnabout is fair play.
A few weeks ago, I penned columns about men and boys-only events. This week, I wanted to highlight a wonderful, ladies-only happening over in the Cookson Hills area.
This one is for women ages 14 through adults and they already have 92 ladies registered.
Women in the Outdoors is putting on their annual extravaganza on November 3-6 at Tenkiller State Park near Vian.
This will be the 22nd year for this special affair.
It is designed for girls and women to come together and learn outdoor skills from outstanding instructors.
But you’ve got to be quick on the draw because early-bird registration will end October 4 and final registration will end October 18th, according to the WITO coordinator for this event, Leann Bunn.
Bunn’s day job is as the park naturalist for Tenkiller State Park and she gives her all to each activity hosted at the Driftwood Nature Center there.
Bunn was honored by the National Wild Turkey Federation for her work during 2012. She was presented the Annie Oakley Award for her success in introducing women to conservation and the outdoors lifestyle.
WITO is a creation of the National Wild Turkey Federation and was formed in 1998. Women who seek outdoor adventures or more quality time with family and friends will find that connection through hundreds of Women in the Outdoors events hosted by NWTF chapters around the U.S.
Want to learn outdoor skills to survive in case of a zombie apocalypse?
Many people have expressed interest in living off the grid. This program fits the bill and just continues to grow each year.
Cost for registration is $110 for one person, $160 for two persons, and $225 for three persons. Early-bird registration ends Oct. 4 and is $105, $155, and $220, respectively.
The slated classes as of the date of this article are: Backpacking 101, Sustainable Beekeeping, Countering the Threat, Skeet Shooting , Archery, Lye Soap Making, Basket Weaving, Cherokee Baby Moccasins, Kayaking, Intro to Fly Fishing, Fly Tying, Gourmet Dutch Oven Cooking, Native American Clay Beads, Mentored Bow Hunt, Blacksmithing, Freeze-Dried and Dehydrating Foods, Sustainable Gardening 101, Fermenting Food, Pine Needle Baskets, Gourd Carving, Beginning Knitting, Beginning Cross Stitch and a Wilderness Survival Class.
For further information , contact Bunn at (918) 489-5025, ext. 6 or email her at leann.bunn@travelok.com.
Look on Facebook for the page, Women in the Outdoors-Tenkiller State Park. It is also listed on the NWTF webpage at nwtf.org/events. It certainly will be a special time in a beautiful season of the year.
“Our Women in the Outdoors event was the No. 1 WITO event in Oklahoma. We have taken first place for the last 13 years, I believe,” Bunn said. “As a naturalist, I love seeing the ‘aha’ moments in people’s eyes...the moment that they get it...when you know you have connected with them. When your message got through and when you made them care.
“Awards are nice but what happens before you get the award are the things that matter."
Bunn has been an outstanding ambassador for the naturalists of all Oklahoma State Parks and her work with the Women in the Outdoors program has been nationally recognized.
She is a true inspiration to all.
Participants will form friendships and enjoy the great outdoors at this event.
Sorry men, this one is just for the ladies.
