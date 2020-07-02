Here’s an idea for hiding and hunting creative items long after this Fourth of July weekend is over.
It’s a family activity that you can work on inside during the heat of the day and then enjoy the hiding and finding of the rocks earlier in the morning or later in the evening when it is cooler outside.
Leandra Pearson got the idea for a unique hunting expedition from a friend’s move to Missouri.
“Rock painting is a huge hit there. They posted pictures of their findings and I fell in love with the idea,” said Pearson.
“I started the original Muskogee Rocks Facebook page. It was a very slow start but seems to really be taking off now. It’s a fantastic way to spend time with family, friends, and little ones.”
This group is for anyone, of any age, who wants to spread joy, love and inspiration through the simple gesture of painting rocks and putting them throughout the community.
Now, the page is called 918 Muskogee Rocks .
“Please be mindful that children will be seeing Facebook comments and rocks so there will be no inappropriate paintings or comments. The goal is to paint rocks and place them throughout your town for people to find,” Pearson wrote.
Now, the creativity and fun has spread to other areas of Oklahoma as well. Facebook groups such as 918 Rocks! and 405 Rocks and many others are engaging people with all levels of painting ability in the hobby.
918 Rocks! Facebook member Pauline Collins found a rock in Tahlequah this week which had been painted and hidden by Melinda Berry. It featured a beautiful painting of a birdhouse and the word “home” on it.
Other members of the 918 Rocks! Found a way to spread joy in the world.
Georgia Carder, of Sand Springs, would paint rocks for her father to hide. George Carder, “Pa”, got so much happiness from having others find them. Even though Pa passed away in 2018, his memory lives on in the joy spread by hiding rocks that his daughter painted.
Granddaughter, Courtney McAnelly of Broken Arrow, recounted recently how her mother, Georgia, hid a patriotic rock and Angie Belton of Tulsa found it while voting this past Tuesday.
“I am an eldercare nurse and this made our day,” said Belton.
Edmond resident and 405 Rocks member Samantha Harris posted a picture of some rocks she and her three year old granddaughter painted and hid around Mitch Park and the YMCA area.
Another rock painting and hiding page is Trucker Rocks 4fun with over 8,000 members. Truckers and their families hide and find rocks all over the United States usually around popular trucker rest stops and fuel stores.
You don’t have to be a great artist to get in on the action.
This is a fun, outdoor activity for the family. Guidelines are as follows:
• Join a Facebook page like 918 Rocks! (or any preferred rock-painting group).
• Please only paint and place rocks.
• Use a Sharpie pen to write “Post Pic to 918 Rocks! on Facebook” on the back of the stone. (or group of your choice)
• Remember family-friendly art. • After creating your unique art, seal the rock on all sides. An inexpensive sealer is Rustoleum crystal clear enamel; usually under $4. This will seal a lot of rocks.
• On hiding – safety first – don’t hide them where you have to climb, crawl or where someone could trip on them. Remember, we have lots of children looking for these. Hiding in plain sight is the most fun. High traffic pedestrian areas are great.
• Once you paint your rocks, you can place them anywhere in town, just please be courteous of other people and their businesses and property
• When hiding rocks around any state office building, please make sure you keep them out of the grass, do not place them in trees, statues, fountains, monuments, or walkways. The workers who cut the grass don’t want to hurt anyone while mowing.
• Please do not place rocks in medians or close to busy intersections and roads. Kids are out looking for these rocks and we want to keep everyone safe. • Post a picture of the rock on the Facebook page and give a clue to its location.
• After you find a rock, post it on the Facebook page. Then, it’s great if you choose to re-home it for another person to find or it may be so special to you that you wish to keep it.
Get involved in this community outdoor activity that will be thriving long after this patriotic weekend is just a memory.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.