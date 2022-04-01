In an effort to stabilize turkey populations across our state, hunters need to be aware of a change in regulations for the 2022 spring turkey season.
The season now goes from April 16 to May 16 with a limit of one tom turkey statewide. The youth season is open April 9 and 10.
Avid hunters that I’ve spoken with support these changes, myself included.
Wildlife Biologist Brent Morgan oversees Camp Gruber and Cherokee WMA and PHA hunting areas respectively and said on a whole, numbers are down significantly. Biologist Brett Thompson, who covers the Fort Gibson Waterfowl Refuge Area, said the numbers are down as well.
He attributes diminished ground cover due to the flood of 2019 along with predators such as racoons, opossums, bobcats, coyotes and even feral cats to the reduction in population of turkeys.
“People don’t trap or coon hunt like they used to do,” said Thompson.
Cookson Refuge Biologist Curt Allen said last season hunters, many coming in from surrounding states, harvested a total of 12 turkeys in an area of 14,700 acres.
For hunters, the one thing I’ve learned about turkeys is that many times there’s no rhyme or reason for some of the things they do. I’ve witnessed a mature and very wild tom turkey, seeing his reflection, peck the chrome bumper of a Ford F150 pickup truck, which happened to be mine.
Also, and not funny at the time, a gentleman, with a classic 1956 or 1957 Chevrolet, was staying in an area state park. He requested a report be taken for his auto insurance. You guessed it, a tom had indeed done some serious damage having pecked off the paint almost to the point that it looked as though someone had peppered it with buckshot.
As with most hunting, nothing takes the place of scouting and boots on the ground.
If you don’t have access to private property, there are a number of opportunities and resources available to hunt turkeys on public land.
There are a number of easy-to-use calls on the market.
If you have time to practice and have an understanding family, including your loyal canine, the diaphragm mouth calls are some of the most practical simply because they reduce movement and free up both hands.
If you own a set of shooting sticks, by all means take them with you. Speaking from experience, a gun gets awfully heavy when you're having to sit motionless for any length of time and a good rest is not to be found.
The keys to a successful spring turkey season are locating an area with turkeys and scouting to learn the terrain looking for turkey tracks and turkey scat. Find areas along creek bottoms or ridges where they tend to roost in mature trees.
Having a plan in place and knowledge of the area will help swing things your way. If you can hear a turkey gobble, he is closer than you think. Hen and tom decoys work well together or even a hen decoy by itself.
One rule of thumb that I have learned over the years is, the less you call, the better off you are. Overcalling is tempting, but doesn’t always yield results. Let the tom dictate the conversation.
If you have a bird coming your way and hasn’t gobbled in some time, the chances are he’s coming in silent.
In the Green Country area of Oklahoma, we have the Eastern, Rio Grande and Eastern/Rio Grande hybrid breed of turkeys. The Rio Grande breed tends to be more vocal than the Eastern breed. A Rio Grande tends to be easier to call in, at least in my experience. Throughout the central and western of Oklahoma, you will find the Rio Grande breed. In the far western panhandle of the state, there are a mix of Rio Grande's and Merriam’s breed of turkeys.
The Osceola breed is located only in parts of Florida. If you complete the harvesting of all of these four breeds of turkey, it is considered a “grand slam”.
For a “world slam,” you add in the Gould’s wild turkey which is found in Mexico, and small parts of New Mexico and Arizona.
Generally, turkeys many times will hang up just out of range.
Another bit of advice — patience, patience, and patience.
As with any hunting, gun safety is paramount. Make sure of your target.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
