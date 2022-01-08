In the next few weeks, you may be ready for any excuse to get out of the house.
Are you prepared for 466,000 square feet of indoor bargains for outdoor fun?
The Tulsa Boat, Sport and Travel Show runs Feb. 1-6 at the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa. It is located at 4145 East 21st Street in Tulsa.
In its 66th year, the Oklahoma-owned and operated event is the fifth-largest boat and RV show in the country. Boats of all shapes and sizes will be on display.
Bigger and better each year, it will showcase hundreds of new products, including the latest cabin cruisers, pontoon boats, ski boats, fishing boats, the newest gear, tackle and more. Also on site, you can tour the Class A motorhomes, fifth wheels, travel trailers and much more.
This year the big “get” for the show is the unveiling of the new Toyota Tundra truck. The truck has been totally redesigned this year for the first time since 2014. The Tulsa boat event is the first showing of this nationwide. Of importance will be the demonstration of the Tundra’s new docking technology allowing it to hook up to a boat or RV.
Whether you like fishing, sailing, cruising, skiing, wakeboarding, or traveling, the show will have something for everyone.
Representatives from marine, RV and outdoor manufacturers as well as area dealerships will be at the show to answer questions and provide information on the latest watercraft, camping accessories and angling products.
Some of the vendors have been coming for many years and have a loyal customer base. The show has boats that range from kayaks to 60-foot yachts which retail for over a million dollars.
The dates are Feb. 1-4
The hours are as follows:
Monday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (preview)
Tuesday through Thursday: Noon to 8 p.m.
Friday: Noon to 9 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ticket Information
Adult: $10 (coupons for $2 off available at all Tulsa area Dick’s Sporting Goods stores)
Children (12 & Under): FREE
Daily Promotions: (Valid 12pm - 5pm)
Tuesday, February 1 - First Responder Day: $5; Uniform / ID Required
Wednesday, February 2 - Veterans Day: $5; ID Required
Thursday, February 3 - Senior Day (60+): $5; ID Required
Friday, February 4 - Teacher Appreciation Day: $5; ID Required
It’s a candy store for outdoor lovers as well as travel aficionados. My favorite item is the excursion outfitters from various parts of the country plus Canada and Mexico. For more details, go to tulsaboatshow.com.
If you get an opportunity, at least go “window shopping” for spring and summer 2022.
This is just what the doctor ordered for a case of cabin fever. Take the family and make an outing of it.
Contact Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com .
