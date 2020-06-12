With the dog days of summer to be upon us soon, I feel compelled to pen a column about the dangers of heat, sun and the effects it can have on the human body and on your animals.
According to the weatherman, the temperature is supposed to hit near the century mark.
Last June, having just staggered into the house from working outside in the after-the-historic-flood elements, I didn’t have a dry stitch of clothing left on my body.
I took a shower and sat down to eat some salmon patties for supper. That’s the last thing I remember.
After my first ambulance ride in 62 years, you would think I could recall it. Following a stint in the ER, I was admitted. That’s when I finally woke up----in a hospital room with a bad case of dehydration.
The doctor mentioned that they were on the look-out for bacteria-related breathing problems after the flooding and warning people about working too hard in the heat to clean up after the devastation to our counties in Oklahoma.
So, I am now motivated to remember my limitations.
The current introduction to summer heat is not only tough on us and but on the critters as well.
Brentwood Feed & Pet Supply Store, Inc. posted a blog which was written giving tips for your local deer population to help beat the summertime heat:
Although deer adapt pretty well to changes in temperature, here are their recommendations:
• If you raise deer, provide access to shelter and shade to prevent heat stress. Wild deer can usually find shade under trees and shrubs.
• A stable water supply is crucial. Deer need three pounds of water for every pound of dry matter they consume. If they can’t drink, they won’t eat. If they don’t eat enough, it will affect antler growth, reproduction and the health of their fawns.
What is a stable water source? It depends on your local area.
In west Texas, for instance, it means a dependable water source every 1-1.5 miles. Deer prefer to drink from ponds or streams but will readily use livestock water troughs.
The Brentwood Store also offered information for recognizing dehydration in your dogs and cats as well. Symptoms include the following:
• Dogs: Sunken eyes, dark urine, lethargy, dry mouth, raspy barks, appetite loss, thick saliva, loss of skin elasticity, depression.
• Cats: Panting, lethargy, sunken eyes, loss of skin elasticity, elevated heart rate, dry mouth, appetite loss.
Remember, our family pets can’t tell us when they need a drink. Make sure plenty of fresh water is always available.
Charles Mutch, a physician’s assistant with the Fort Gibson Medical Clinic advised:
Avoid being outside during the hottest time of the day which is usually from 1-4 p.m.;
Remember to wear light-colored clothing;
Stay well-hydrated by drinking Gatorade which replaces the electrolytes you are sweating out and also drink lots of water;
Wear hats to keep sun off of your head, face, and ears. Mutch also recommends the jungle fatigue-type hats that cover the back of the neck as well;
Work short periods during the hottest part of the day. No more than 15 to 30 minutes at a time outside if you are doing construction-type work. Then, get in a shaded area and cool off.
“It sounds like a pain to take frequent breaks but it’s better than winding up in the hospital with heat exhaustion,” said Mutch.
After my stint in the hospital last summer, my wife is good at reminding me of this advice.
My newly-retired veterinarian, Dr. Janet Blake, had given me some tips in the past for our four-legged friends.
“If your animals are outside animals, they need fresh water. Constantly change the water two or three times a day. The pets also need to have some kind of shade available,” said Blake.
If you walk your dog, be sure and do it in the morning or evening, rather than in the hottest part of the day.
Don’t do much walking outside in the heat with geriatric pets who may have health problems.
“As with children, do not leave your pets in the car during this hot weather. Cracking the window open doesn’t help in this heat,” said Blake.
Recommendations by the Humane Society for identifying heat-related incidents with pets are :
Signs of heat-related illness/heat stroke: Heavy panting, excessive drooling, glazed eyes, rapid pulse, unsteadiness/staggering, bloody vomit, bloody diarrhea or nose bleed, dry, deep red or purple tongue, hemorrhages in the gums or under skin, coma/death.
Providing care to pets with suspected heat-related illness: Seek veterinary care as soon as possible, even if the pet appears to be improving.
While waiting for a veterinarian, move the pet to a cooler area. Gradually lower his body temperature by applying cool (not cold) water all over his body or soaking him in a cool bath. Place cool, wet towels over the back of the neck and in the armpits, paws, ear flaps and groin area. Direct a fan on the wet areas to speed evaporative cooling. Offer fresh, cool water if the pet is alert and wants to drink. Do not force him to drink.
A final reminder---if the sidewalk or asphalt is too hot for you to place your hand down on it, then it is certainly too hot for the pads of your pet’s paws to walk on during an oppressive heat spell.
When I went to Old Mexico last October on a fishing trip, I specifically bought some long-sleeved fishing shirts that were made with I.C.E. technology to keep you cool, mesh underarms and back for better breathability, UPF 30 sun protection and moisture-wicking to pull the moisture away from your skin. I paired this with what they called "headgear" which is actually just a material mask that can cover your nose, lower face and neck areas. I even sprung for a pair of matching angler gloves with the tips of fingers cut out.
All of the above items, I or anyone else could benefit from while gardening, boating, mowing, etc.
How hot is it?
It’s so hot the birds have to use potholders to pull the worms out of the ground.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
