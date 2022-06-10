After all the rainfall we have had in the last few weeks, the warmer summer temperatures have started to take hold. This brings me to the topic of this outdoor column—-keeping the mosquito population at bay. We usually start hearing reports on the news of disease-carrying mosquitoes about this time of year.
The following information will help all of us reduce the breeding places that can be found around your home or farm.
The Oklahoma County Health Department shared the following information that helps citizens reduce their risk of contracting mosquito-borne diseases, such as the West Nile virus, by getting rid of standing water around houses and by using insect repellant.
Unfortunately, there is no easy solution for managing mosquitoes. Countless products on the market claim to be effective and easy to use but few have appreciable value in lessening the annoyance and incidence of bites.
Unlike most insects found around homes, mosquitoes are pervasive outdoor pests and there are limits to what can be done to minimize their abundance, Nonetheless, there are measures that can afford some relief.
Breeding Site Reduction
The most effective way to reduce the number of mosquitoes around homes and neighborhoods is to find and eliminate their breeding sites - standing water. Adults of some mosquito species remain near their breeding site. Others can travel long distances, even up to several miles. Because of this, problem mosquitoes may come from breeding sites some distance away.
Regardless of recent weather patterns - wet, dry, warm, or cool - there are plenty of potential places in which mosquitoes can develop. A neglected bird bath, swimming pool, or clogged rain gutter can produce hundreds of new mosquitoes in just a few days. Trees uprooted by storms leave soil depressions that collect seepage and rainwater. Large areas of standing water, such as from swamps, sluggishly moving streams or ditches may require efforts beyond those of individual property owners.
However, there are effective steps that individuals can take to minimize mosquito breeding on their property:
- Dispose of old tires, buckets, aluminum cans, plastic sheeting or other refuse that can hold water. Empty accumulated water from trash cans, boats, wheelbarrows, pet dishes, and flower pot bottoms. If possible, turn these items over when they are not in use.
- Clean debris from rain gutters and unclog obstructed downspouts. Clogged rain gutters are one of the most overlooked breeding sites for mosquitoes around homes. Remove any standing water on flat roofs or around structures. Repair leaking faucets and air conditioners that produce puddles for several days.
- Change water in bird baths and wading pools at least once a week and keep swimming pools cleaned and chlorinated. Ornamental pools can be aerated or stocked with mosquito-eating fish. Aeration / water movement helps because mosquitoes prefer quiet, non-flowing water for egg-laying and development.
- Fill or drain ditches and swampy areas, and other soil depressions and remove, drain, or fill tree holes and stumps with mortar or sealant to prevent accumulation of water. Eliminate standing water and seepage around animal watering troughs, cisterns, and septic tanks. Be sure that cistern screens are intact and that access covers fit tightly.
- Irrigate lawns and gardens carefully to prevent water from standing for several days.
Larval Control
Use of a mosquito larvicide may be beneficial when it is impractical to eliminate a breeding site. Larvicides are insecticides which are used to control immature mosquitoes before they have a chance to develop into biting adults. There are numerous Larvicides that are available to the public.
Adult Mosquito Control
Mosquito breeding sites are not always obvious or accessible so some nearby sources will remain undetected or impractical to treat. Also, mosquitoes can fly in from some distance away. Therefore, it may be necessary to take additional measures against adults.
Mosquitoes prefer to rest in protected sites during the day. Yards with lots of trees, shrubs, and dense vegetation or properties adjoining such areas, can have nightmarish problems. Consequently, removal of tall weeds and overgrowth is part of an integrated mosquito management program.
To further reduce intolerable levels of biting mosquitoes, insecticides can be applied to the lower limbs of shade trees, shrubs, and other shaded areas, such as under decks and along foundations.
Having three of four tires out by my barn, along with a couple of flowerpots, I noticed standing water in them. The tires also had what I considered to be larvae present. I did observe a small swarm of mosquitoes. This prompted me to clean these out and do the research on this topic to alert others.
If you haven’t already, let’s clean up around our property and greatly reduce the mosquito numbers this summer.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.