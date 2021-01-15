If you’re a fisherman, don’t let the frigid temperatures keep you at home.
Many area lakes have heated, indoor fishing docks which are great for catching wintertime crappie and a number of other species as well.
The comradery is the wonderful thing about the heated fishing docks. Some locations sell beverages and food items to boot.
One site is Belle Starr Marina located on Lake Eufaula. Owner Annie Slater said they have a large, enclosed fishing dock but it is not heated. The cost is $5 per person per day. The dock is well-baited and they are catching a lot of crappie. There is a lockbox located so you can pay and fish anytime.
Seventeen-year-old, Brian Craig of Muskogee has been recently fishing for crappie at the Greenleaf State Park heated dock.
“I go there a lot,” said Craig. “ FIve dollars and you can fish all day. It’s a nice place and you catch fish,”
Located at Sequoyah Bay State Park is Cypress Cove Marina & Giggle Fish Grill. More information is available on their Facebook page.
Just east of Mannford, Salt Creek Marina is located on Lake Keystone and has a dock open 27/7. Over age 16, the cost is $5. Age 15 and under is free, if a paying adult is with them. Children must be accompanied by an adult. It has a full bait and tackle shop open seven days a week.
Lake Eufaula Marina is considered the largest indoor heated fishing facility in the four-state area. This marina is open 24/7. There is a lockbox for paying and the cost is $4 for ages 55+, $5 anyone else, kids age 6 and under is free.
Linda Brown said the crappie fishing is best in the morning and it gets tougher as the day goes on.
The Lake Eufaula dock features over 130 sunken trees, brush, and spider blocks (plastic PVC pipe set in concrete).
A number of years ago, I had the opportunity to assist friend and longtime ODWC fisheries biologist Gary Peterson, now retired, and his crew place spider blocks in areas of a lake for crappie fishermen.
These are taking the place of cedar trees which, over time, decay and rot away. The blocks, using flexible PVC type pipe, are set in concrete and mimic branches on a tree. They will last indefinitely and are smooth thus making them virtually snag free.
Docks are all located over brush piles which attract minnows and other bait fish. This, in turn, brings the crappie into the area. Crappies are naturally attracted to structure and cover where they can easily find smaller fish upon which to prey.
Mike Hitt of Mike’s Outdoors in Muskogee mentioned that the hot item this time of year are the S and S spoons for crappie fishing. Because the water is cold right now, most crappie fisherman drop the spoon down, let it sit there and then crank it up, real slowly.
When crappie fishing, I personally prefer a small, ultralight rod and reel with four to six-pound test fluorocarbon line.
There’s not a better-eating fish than crappie.
I always look forward to one of my fishing buddy’s crappie frys. He makes homemade hushpuppies “with a little bit of jalapeno” and cooks up a great mess of crappie.
Besides the fact that it tastes so good, a slab of crappie also has multiple monikers. I’ve heard crappie referred to as papermouths, speed perch, calico bass or sac-a-lait (sock-a-lay).
In an article by Sugar Ferris, writer for America Outdoors magazine, he shares that the crappie is a member of the sunfish family and therefore is a first cousin to the largemouth bass and bream.
In the article, he adds that two distinct species of crappie exist. And both of these — black and white — are found in most southern waters.
“Their common names indicating color are not always a good way to distinguish between the species,” he notes in the article. “For positive identification you’ll need to count the hard spines on the dorsal fin. Black crappies have seven or eight dorsal spines while white crappie have only six.”
Be sure and check the regulations as different lakes have varying length and catch limits.
We are blessed to live in an area of the state that’s abundant with man-made lakes and a bevy of natural resources. When cabin fever sets in, there are opportunities that offer a cure.
Grab your crappie rod. At this time of year, it sure beats sitting at home on the couch.
To reach Kilgore, email him at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
