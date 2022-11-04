While the fall months usher in the hunting seasons, it means less fishermen on area lakes, rivers and streams for a variety of angling opportunities.
The unbearable summer heat gives way to more pleasant conditions.
Brandon Boyd of Porter says that he enjoys the cooler weather for fishing.
“ The fish move shallow at the beginning of fall and start feeding heavy. The bite gets really good,” Boyd said. “ As the fall progresses, the fish move a little deeper and they are gaining lots of weight and big fish can be caught. It’s the season to catch trophy fish.”
According to Boyd, the recreational traffic is almost zero at this time of year. The boat ramps are not crowded. Less traffic on the water, allows the fish not to be as spooky and it makes for a more enjoyable fishing experience.
“Crappie tend to move from the flat side of the main channel to shallower water humps or flats and tend to school on cover early in the fall,” explained Boyd. “ In late fall or early winter, those fish will move to open water along the channel edges. That’s when you can find some really trophy fish.”
Boyd is quick to mention that he learns every time he is on the lake.
As the weather turns really cold, a lot of crappie fishermen turn to heated fishing docks.
Many area lakes have heated indoor fishing docks, around 40 in all, which are great for catching wintertime crappie and a number of other species as well. The camaraderie is the wonderful thing about the heated fishing docks. Some locations sell beverages and food items to boot.
Lake Eufaula Marina is considered the largest indoor heated fishing facility in the four-state area.
The dock features over 130 sunken trees, brush, and spider blocks (plastic PVC pipe set in concrete).
A number of years ago, I had the opportunity to assist friend and longtime ODWC fisheries biologist Gary Peterson (now retired) and his crew place spider blocks in areas of a lake for crappie fishermen.
These are taking the place of cedar trees which, over time, decay and rot away. The blocks, using flexible PVC type pipe, are set in concrete and mimic branches on a tree. They will last indefinitely and are smooth thus making them virtually snag free.
Docks are all located over brush piles which attract minnows and other bait fish. This, in turn, brings the crappie into the area. Crappies are naturally attracted to structure and cover where they can easily find smaller fish upon which to prey.
Be sure and check the regulations as different lakes have varying length and catch limits.
Trout fishing is becoming more popular in our state. Rainbow trout and a few brown trout are stocked regularly during the winter months through the lower Illinois River below the Tenkiller Dam.
We are blessed to live in an area of the state that’s abundant with man-made lakes and a bevy of natural resources. When cold weather cabin fever sets in, there are opportunities that offer a cure.
Grab your fishing rod. At this time of year, it sure beats sitting at home on the couch.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
