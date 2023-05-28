Several articles and postings at this time of year remind me that it is “turtle assist” season. We are not to remove and relocate them – only assist them in getting off a busy roadway.
Many of us have noticed the increase in turtles in the last few weeks. I, for one, will brake for a turtle as long as it can be safely done.
I recall the news story of the gentleman this week who safely helped a duck and her ducklings cross a busy street. Immediately following the good deed, he was hit by a car and killed as he walked back to his car.
Turtles have come out of hibernation, which is a deep sleep, and are starting to cross the roads to breed and get to the good egg laying spots.
If you see a turtle trying to cross the road, please safely stop. If you see that the turtle is injured, please do not just leave it there to die. Rehabilitation centers have great success with saving turtles who have been hit by cars. Please don’t just assume it is a lost cause.
Simply pick the turtle up by its sides and not its tail. For a snapper turtle, use a blanket, towel, or sweatshirt to protect your hands as you pick it up at its sides, nearer to the rear of their shell. For the older, heavier snappers, you can slide a shovel or any sturdy, liftable or dragable object under them to move them.
Carry the turtle toward the direction they were headed to a safe spot. Then, place the turtle down in a safe location, and your job is done. You have saved its life, and the lives of generations to come. Coming across the site, turtleowner. com, it listed 19 turtle species as being native to Oklahoma. It tells about each kind of turtle and gives a photo of each.
I had forgotten how long just a “regular” Oklahoma turtle can live – 30, 50, even up to 70 years.
I knew about the famous gigantic Galapagos sea turtles, from the Galapagos Islands in the Pacific Ocean, which can live 100 years or more. Some have lived in captivity for up to 175 years. These turtles can be up to five feet in length and weigh over 500 pounds.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation advises us to sanitize after moving the turtle. The most common germ spread from turtles is salmonella. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water or use hand sanitizer to avoid an infection.
After you’ve helped the turtle across the road, consider sharing the sighting on iNaturalist. Sharing nature sightings is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can get involved in conservation. Every sighting helps biologists learn a little more about our state’s natural resources.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@ yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.