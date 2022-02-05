As a lifelong sportsman who has hunted and fished since I was knee high to a grasshopper, I’m at a crossroads when it comes to modern technology and the way it’s used in the outdoors.
Call me old-fashioned or set in my ways, but I feel it has taken away something from our sport upon which it was founded..
When it comes to hunting, for example, I often wonder what Daniel Boone would say if he were magically transformed to the modern-day era? What would he think about the use of G.P.S. devices, cell phones, trail cameras, range finders, inline muzzleloaders, Pyrodex pellets, and optics? The list goes on and on.
It was a time when buckskin, moccasins and coonskin caps were a fashion statement and the weapon of choice was a flintlock which may or may not have gone off and, if not, you were left running for your life. It was a time before Tony Knight came out with the first in-line muzzleloaders, scopes, and rangefinders.
Treestands and modern-day hunting blinds were not to be had.
In many ways, while not as convenient, life was probably much simpler back then. If you don’t believe me just look around while in the store, an airport terminal or restaurants and see how many people are glued to their cell phones.
When it comes to deer hunting, for example, trail cameras play a huge role in scouting these days.
They pretty much let you know the quantity and quality of deer in an area as well as the day and time they passed through the area.
When I began fishing umpteen years ago, outside of a flasher unit showing the water depth, only those well-versed in reading the locator could somewhat tell you if baitfish were in an area.
If you figured out that any structure, such as brush or rock piles, were in an area, you had to mark them by memory, which in my case was extremely short.
Fast forward to the technology available today and it takes much of the guesswork out of the equation.
In the hands of skilled fisherman, the GPS units and trolling motors of today enable the angler to enter waypoints marking structure as well as the size and species of fish.
At what point, is it a fair game contest?
What is considered “fair chase” anymore?
I must admit to having used all of the above in hunting and fishing so I guess I’m a little bit of a hypocrite.
Some states have banned the use of trail cameras altogether.
This is where we trust the ODWC to make decisions to keep hunting and fishing resources abounding for future generations.
In closing, not all technology is bad.
We need to balance technology and our natural resources.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
