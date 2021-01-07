FORT GIBSON — Mariah Maxwell heard the whistle and knew where she was headed.
Her look was somewhat apprehensive.
“Yeah, I was a little nervous but my team came behind me and they told me just stay calm you got this put it in and that’s all it took was a little bit of motivation from my team,” she said.
Maxwell hit the first, and then frozen in a timeout, came back and hit the second. Riley Barnoskie then rebounded a missed 3-pointer at the other end off the hands of Allyson Mercer, and Hilldale had successfully bounced back from their worst performance of the year to knock off another ranked team in the 5A No. 7 Coweta Lady Tigers, 56-53 in overtime Thursday in the Fort Gibson Festival.
Maxwell had just four points, including a fourth-quarter field goal coming off the bench.
"I went over her free throws with her,” said a relieved Hornets coach Clif Warford. “I won’t go into the details but her percentage hasn’t been high. But she stepped up and knocked down the biggest free throws of her life.”
It was the third win against a ranked opponent for Hilldale (4-3), but it was on the heels of a disappointing performance against arch-rival and 4A No. 4 Fort Gibson on Tuesday, a 65-27 loss.
“Absolutely they responded, against a team that’s been to three state tournaments in the last three years in a class above them,” Warford said. “I’m super proud and couldn’t be more happy. Proud of the girls and proud of their attitude and effort, both on and off the floor.”
Hilldale trailed 49-43 with 5:07 to play but held Coweta (3-4) scoreless down the stretch.
Maxwell’s basket followed Madi Folsom’s drive to make it a two-point game. Both teams missed some opportunities before Barnoskie’s free throws with 41.9 left tied it. Folsom missed a shot at the buzzer after Celeste Wood rebounded an air-ball by Alexxia Mercer just seconds earlier.
Been gave the Lady Hornets a shot in the arm at the start of overtime with her sixth 3 of the game. Hilldale would not trail from that point. Folsom connected with about a minute to play, just after Alexxia Mercer made a pair of free throws to make it a one-point game with 1:26 to go.
Hilldale trailed 29-22 at the half but ran off seven unanswered points ending with a three-point play from Folsom. Coweta answered with a 9-0 run, only to see the Hornets charge back with a pair of 3s from Been and Navaeh Johnson’s basket inside off a feed from Folsom.
Folsom finished with 17 points.
“We bounced back, we learned from our mistakes and we got it together,” said Maxwell.
Boys:
Coweta 81, Hilldale 52
It rained 3s on the Hornets, after they were getting beat on second-chance points in the early going.
In all, the Tigers (3-2) had 14 3s on the night as Hilldale fell to 1-3 on the year.
“We’re just trying to play better together and we’ve only got to play four games, but that’s not an excuse,” said Hilldale coach Scott Hensley. “We’re not much in team ball right now.”
If there was a pivotal moment, it might have come after Hensley took a timeout with his team trailing 28-14 in the second quarter. A technical free throw made by Ty O’Neal, who followed that with a basket off a drive, came just before Tanner Jones canned a shot to make it a nine-point margin.
Three consecutive 3-pointers, the first by Mason Ford and the second by Tye Lair, forged what would become a 40-20 game at the half that got as close as 50-37 in the third.
Lair, who led four Coweta players in double figures, had 22 points, including seven 3s. O’Neal had 13 to lead Hilldale, with Evan Smith added 11. Eight of O’Neal’s points came in the third quarter that saw the Hornets down 53-39 heading into the final eight minutes.
Hilldale’s squads are back at Fort Gibson on Friday, 3 p.m. (girls) and 4:30 p.m. boys) against Westville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.