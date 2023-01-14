Credit the Little Axe Lady Indians’ basketball team with an A-plus in fortitude.
Hand the host Lady Hornets everything else from a one-sided win Saturday at the Hilldale Event Center.
The Lady Indians traveled two hours for a noon tip-off after a 77-9 road loss at Jones on Friday. Saturday’s outcome was similar for them as Hilldale ended a five-game losing streak with a 65-19 win.
The game was a makeup from a December postponement in which the visitors had an insufficient number of players available due to sickness. For the Lady Hornets, it was a marked contrast from the rugged run over the course of the skid, all against ranked teams in either Class 4A or 5A.
“I appreciate them making the drive,” Hilldale coach Clif Warford said afterward. “We’ve had a five-game stretch against some really quality opponents and it’s good to get a win again.”
Ashtyn Warford had 19 of Hilldale’s points in a 24-2 first quarter. The freshman daughter of the head coach was 6-of-9 from the field and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. She sat much of the second and had two more baskets in the third to finish with 23 points.
Katelyn King and Darian Diles combined for 11 second-quarter points. King hit a pair of 3s, the last making it a 35-2 contest. The Lady Indians would go 10:08 without a point in the first half.
Diles would would end up with 13 points, eight rebounds and one blocked shot before she exited after three quarters, just short of a double-double.
Warford played his bench in the fourth period, just as he did a good portion of the second.
“If someone is getting something like that statistically, good for them, but I’ve been on both sides of games like we were today and to me on this end of it, it’s about getting girls opportunities with some quality minutes,” he said.
Hilldale inched back closer to .500 at 6-7 and will be back on the court Thursday in the Kiefer Tournament against another ranked opponent in 4A No. 19 Community Christian in a 12:30 p.m. tipoff. Little Axe headed home Saturday at 5-8.
The Hilldale boys did not play Saturday, having gotten their game with the Indians in December. They'll take on Community Christian at 2 p.m. Thursday.
