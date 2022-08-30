Playing arguably their best match of the season, the Muskogee Lady Roughers gave it all they had but couldn’t force a fifth set and lost to Class 5A No. 6 Sapulpa 3-1 (25-14, 22-25, 26-24, 29-27) Tuesday night at the Muskogee volleyball court.
Sophomore Raegan Essex was the big hitter for the Lady Roughers with 19 kills on the night while junior Alexis Rodriguez had 14, Aubrey Brown pitched in eight and Ciara Tremblay had four. Ellie Jimenez had over 50 assists on the night in the two-hour match while Jimenez and Maddi Havens had 11 digs each.
“We did everything we could on our side. The girls played hard, and we were in the system, and I think that’s the best we’ve looked all season,” said head coach TeAna Tramel, her squad now 2-4.
“We played well against a good Sapulpa team and there’s nothing I saw tonight that disappointed me.”
The first set saw the Lady Chieftains slowly pull away from a one-point lead to a seven-point spread at 18-11 and that would be as close as Muskogee would get. The second set was tight with neither side owning more than a two-point advantage until Sapulpa moved in front 20-16. But after a kill by Essex, Muskogee ran off four straight points to tie things at 21-all and from there, the Lady Roughers got four of the next five points including a kill by Brown to bring on set point and Muskogee closed it out with a second set victory.
The third set went much like the first two with Sapulpa clinging to a short lead initially which they stretched to five points at 23-18 before the Lady Roughers, with Tremblay serving, rattled off six unanswered points to take a brief 24-23 lead. But a serving error tied the game and Sapulpa closed it out with two more points.
The final set was one of runs and excitement. The Lady Chieftains scored the first six points of the set before Muskogee scored five of the next six to keep the match tight. Then with Sapulpa leading 10-7, Muskogee went on a 9-0 run to take a 16-10 lead and still looked in control with a 21-17 advantage until the Lady Chieftains outscored Muskogee 7-3 to forge a 24-all tie. A kill by Tremblay tied it at 25 and Muskogee had set point at 26-25. But Sapulpa came back again to tie it at 27-all before getting the last two points to win the match.
Even with her 19 kills, Essex was quick to give credit to others in the exciting match.
“Ellie had great sets tonight and Madi had great digs and that made it a lot easier for me to get kills. The student section tonight was really a big help,” said Essex. “I think if we had pulled out that fourth set, we would have gone on to win but we did play our best match of the year.”
The senior Havens was also excited about the play of the team even though it was a loss.
“I think the game went really well. We passed as a team really well and had good hits and sets and we were really connecting,” said Havens.
Muskogee will take a break in the schedule before getting back to action September 13 at Bartlesville.
