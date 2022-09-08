It was Little League Night at Rougher Park on Thursday night, and the big girls showed the little tykes how it’s done with a little help from a porous Union defense as the Lady Roughers beat the Lady Redhawks 8-4 in District 6A-4 action.
“We had a lot of little fans with us tonight from the community here, and I think that gave us a little bit of momentum to prove that softball’s not a dying sport by any means, and we want to be the example for the younger ones,” said Muskogee assistant coach Ashlie Radford, taking over for an ailing head coach Mark Dicus.
Muskogee wasted no time in getting into the scoring column in the first inning as Jaye Barnoski led off with a hit and stole second. Jaliyah Simmons followed with a walk and both advanced on a passed ball. Kambri Johnson followed with a two-run single, going to second on the throw to the plate and then scoring on the first of seven Redhawk errors on the night to make it 3-0. The Lady Roughers added another unearned run in the second inning to increase the lead to 4-0.
The Lady Redhawks touched Simmons for a couple of hits in the first three innings but didn’t break through until the fourth when Lily Taylor walked and with two outs and Dany Perez delivered an RBI single. Going to more of a slapping offense, Union picked up four seeing-eye hits in the fifth inning which plated two more runs to make it 4-3.
The Lady Roughers (9-14, 4-5) added an insurance run in the home half of the fifth starting off with Simmons reaching on an error. A Johnson single moved Simmons to second and then as she attempted to steal third, the throw down sailed into left field and Simmons came home.
After Union (4-15, 1-9) got a run back in the sixth to narrow the lead to 5-4, the Lady Roughers put it away in the bottom of the inning. Catcher Lariah Stewart started things off with a hit and Shelby Morris came in as a courtesy runner and went to second on a wild pitch. Reagan Rodriguez then grounded to shortstop. Morris, trying to advance, was thrown out at third and then Rodriguez was out in a run down between first and second.
But Barnoski kept things going with a hit. Simmons grounded to third but the throw to first was low and skipped away, allowing Barnoski to score with Simmons going all the way to third. Johnson followed with a grounder to second that was booted scoring Simmons. Jackson reached on another Union error and Kye Carter singled in the final Muskogee run.
“I thought we were aggressive and hit the ball hard on the ground and making things happen and then we were able to take advantage of their fielding mistakes,” said Radford.
Barnoski and Johnson led the hitting attack with two hits each and Simmons scattered nine hits to record the victory.
Muskogee swept the season series with Union and will back in action at home Monday in a non-district encounter with Sapulpa.
