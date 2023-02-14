A pair of Muskogee seniors led the way in this one Tuesday night at Rougher Village.
Jakayla Swanson had 15 points and six rebounds, Bianca McVay 13 points and eight rebounds, and the Lady Roughers walked out of their christening year of Rougher Village with a win on Senior Night.
That’s two for the year and both in the last three games. They’ll finish the regular season on Friday at Broken Arrow then travel to Norman for a first-round regional game a week from Thursday.
Down 7-2 early, McVay had eight points in a 10-0 run to go in front to stay. She was 4-of-5 in the quarter. In the fourth, Swanson had the hot hand, scoring nine points on 4-of-7 shooting. Her first basket gave MHS a double-digit lead for the first time, 42-32 with 6:10 to go.
MHS coach Bryan Bunch has been looking for that second punch behind McVay, who leads this team in scoring on the year. So did McVay.
“If we see anyone going down or getting tired we need someone to pick up the slack and Swanny really did in that fourth quarter,” McVay said.
Bunch was proud of both.
“They showed true leadership in those moments and willed us to win there at the end,” he said. “They took command of the offense and the defense. I’m proud of them.”
Muskogee (7-14) made it a sweep of the Lady Bruins, having won 41-31 at Bartlesville.
Mikka Chambers had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Bartlesville (7-15).
Boys:
Bartlesville 82, Muskogee 63
There were no seniors to salute on this MHS roster. Six juniors and five sophomores have that way ahead of them.
For now, it’s two games against the top-ranked team in the Class 6A East Area Friday to finish the regular season and next week in a win-or-go-home regional matchup.
On Tuesday, they had their hands full with Bartlesville’s David Castillo, at least for a half. Castillo, who is ranked 11th in his class nationally by ESPN, appeared on his way to bettering his 31-point performance in the 73-55 Bruins win in Bartlesville with his 21-point first half. He was averaging 23 per outing coming in.
While the Roughers cranked down on him in the second half, others picked up the slack. Caleb Rogers had all of his eight points in the quarter and the lead grew to 66-39 going to the fourth.
Castillo did other things — he had three rebounds and a blocked shot. He added a single free throw to his total.
Aadhi Ayyappan had 14, 10 a the half
In the end, Javion Webber led Muskogee (4-17) and all scorers with 30, getting 16 of those in the fourth against Bartlesville’s reserves as the Bruins went home at 8-13.
