Muskogee High softball coach Mark Dicus called it a “Jekyll and Hyde” contest.
And in the end, the Lady Roughers ended up with more Jekyll than Hyde and pounded out a 10-6 win over Union in District 6A-4 action at the Roughers Park on Thursday.
The Lady Redskins got on the board right off the bat as Sydney Owens led off with a hit that got past left fielder Peyton Jackson allowing Owens to reach third. Two batters later Alex McGarrah brought Owens home with a hit and it was 1-0.
Muskogee came right back with a big first inning of their own. Hits by Karsyn York and Avery Ragsdale sandwiched around a walk to Kambri Johnson loaded the bases for Feather Johnson. who delivered a two-run double.
A pair of fielder’s choices and some lack Union defense allowed the Lady Roughers to score two more and it was 4-1.
Skip to the third inning and it was like Mr. Hyde again.
Union batted around against Rougher hurler Jalyiah Simmons, collecting five runs on five hits with a two-run single by Jaycee Foor being the big blow and was up again 6-4.
But right back came Muskogee, playing small ball to blow the game open.
Consecutive walks to Simmons, Kambri Johnson and Ragsdale loaded the sacks. A sacrifice fly by Feather Johnson brought in one run, Jaye Barnoski plated two more with a bunt single that was badly misplayed by Union. Jackson drove in a run and then Kye Carter and Shay Grissom both bunted successfully allowing two more to score and Muskogee led 10-6.
Over the final three-plus innings, Muskogee’s defense turned two double plays to keep Union at bay and the Lady Roughers got a couple of runners on in the fifth thanks to Union errors but couldn’t capitalize on them.
In the circle, Simmons had a fine game except for the wild third inning, striking out eight with a walk and a hit batter to go the distance and get the victory for Muskogee, now 9-11 and 3-5 in the district. Union fell to 5-11 and 2-5.
“I told the girls the game reminded me of some of my prom dates — some were kind of ugly and some were kind of pretty,” laughed Dicus.
“There were times we looked awesome and there were times we crumbled a little bit, but the girls showed a lot of fight with some key bunts and good defense in the latter part of the game. Jaliyah had her ups and downs. Sometimes she looked like Sandy Koufax and sometimes she looked like Cindy Koufax.”
It was the first game for the Lady Roughers in a week and a half, but the pace picks up quickly. Muskogee hosts McAlester at 5 p.m. Friday followed by six district road games over eight days starting next week.
