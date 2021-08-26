They raised the rafters in the Muskogee High little gym Thursday night as the Roughers turned the momentum in a tight second set and went on to score a 3-1 win over McAlester (25-16, 25-23, 16-25, 25-18).
A good contingent of MHS athletes led the cheering as the girls took the first set after falling behind early.
Initially down 4-1, Muskogee went on an 8-3 run to grab the lead which they would not relinquish. Nursing a one-point lead at 13-12, the Roughers notched four unanswered points to make it 17-12.
After a Buffalo point followed by a service error, Ella Ross served five straight winners for the green-and-white with the help of two blocks by Callie Venters to grab a commanding 23-13 lead. Alexis Rodriguez finished things off with a block minutes later to secure the win.
Muskogee jumped out to a 5-0 lead to start the second set but McAlester fought back and eventually tied things up at 12 apiece. The Lady Buffaloes grabbed the momentum with a 8-2 run to make it 20-14. The teams traded points and the Buffs were on the verge of victory at 23-18 when freshman Reagan Essex got a block for a point and the serve and Khloe Wahl served up six straight winners including an ace and a kill by Essex to get the come-from-behind win and go up two sets to none.
The third set was a series of streaks with McAlester moving out front by four early, maintained it to 16-11 and stretched it to 19-11. But as in the second set, the Roughers roared back to within three at 19-16 before McAlester this time shut the door with six unanswered points to win the set.
“We stole the second set and Khloe did a great job of servicing us out and when you start getting momentum in volleyball things happen,” said Rougher coach John Hammer. “And that’s what happened in the third set, McAlester got momentum and they just ran with it.”
Leading 10-9 in the fourth set, Muskogee got a Buffalo serving error point and Wahl again served well as the Roughers broke things open with a 5-0 run to lead 16-9. McAlester would get no closer than four points the rest of the way despite the fact that Hammer had to alter his lineup after libero Graci Wilkerson hurt her knee.
The Lady Roughers boosted their record to 5-7 on the season with the jazzed crowd that Hammer appreciated.
“I love playing in this gym,” he said. “It’s not the biggest, baddest gym around but it gets so wild, especially when we’re winning, and it’s so fun to play in.”
Jazzy Henry recorded 27 assists on the night while Essex had 18 kills, Venters had 8 blocks, Wilkerson had 17 digs and Maddi Havens had 12 digs for the Lady Roughers.
Muskogee has the weekend off before entertaining Bartlesville next Tuesday.
