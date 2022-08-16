The big front line of the Bixby Lady Spartans just proved too much for the Muskogee Lady Roughers Tuesday night as they overpowered Muskogee 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-14) to remain undefeated on the season while the Lady Roughers fell to 0-2 on the year.
“They’re definitely a well-coached team with good athletes particularly on the outside. They did a lot of stuff we hadn’t seen before but our girls did what they could on our court and I’m very proud of them,” said Muskogee head coach TeAna Tramel.
“We made some improvements over last week’s game (against Owasso). We were in system more this game and we were able to run our offense more this week. Our serve/receive was better as well. Maddi (Havens) stepped up along with Kholie (Doughty) and Ashlen (Freeman) came in that second set and passed really well.”
After owning an early 3-1 lead in the first set, the Roughers saw Bixby score six straight points to take a lead it would not relinquish and after going on another 7-0 spurt to lead 15-6, went on to win the set.
The Lady Spartans used two spurts in the second set, first building a 7-1 lead and later with five unanswered points to mount a 17-8 lead and then outscored Muskogee 8-5 to finish out.
Set number three was close with Bixby leading by just a point at 8-7 before outscoring the Lady Roughers 10-2 to take a commanding 18-9 lead before closing out the match.
The front line of the Lady Spartans recorded 18 kills on the night and outside hitter Olivia Vance was a particular thorn in Muskogee’s side as she had 10 kills ranging from powerful spikes to well-placed dink shots that fell between the front and second lines of the Roughers.
For Muskogee, Raegan Essex, Alexis Rodriguez and Aubrey Brown had two kills each.
