Muskogee put together a 1-2-3-4 scoring punch Tuesday night to end a rather lengthy road start to the 2022-23 campaign, beating Bartlesville 41-24.
Bianca McVay had 14 points, Jakayla Swanson had 12, and were joined by just two others in the scoring column. Malaysia Burton had nine points and Aniyah Thomas six. Mikka Chambers’ 15 for Bartlesville (4-6) topped all scorers.
Muskogee led 9-5 after one, then chipped away slowly but surely, closing on a 10-4 run after leading 31-23 after three quarters.
The Lady Roughers (3-6) have won back-to-back for the first time this year, having defeated Putnam City 57-37 on Saturday in the seventh-place game at the Putnam City Invitational.
“We’re trying to learn how to win and compete ’til the end,” said first-year coach Bryan Bunch. “I’ve told them they have three keys for success - play unselfish, play together and play hard. If we do those things we put ourselves in the position like this.
After nine road games, they’ll finally be home Friday with the opening of the new basketball arena at Rougher Village against Broken Arrow.
“Playing on the road is always tough, we had fans up there and boys cheering us on and it makes a difference when you see fans, and we did have that tonight,” said Bunch. “It’s good coming home with some confidence.”
They’ll get their first practice in the new facility on Wednesday.
Boys:
Bartlesville 73, Muskogee 55
Muskogee (2-6) had a tie game at 22, but the Bruins went on to pull away, led by Bruins guard David Castillo.
Ranked as the 11th best junior in the nation by ESPN, Castillo had 31 points for the hosts, now 4-8.
“He has the attention for a reason. He can really shoot the ball. But he’s a true point guard. He takes shots that are given to him. He doesn’t force it,” said Muskogee coach Lou Dawkins.
That’s the kind of approach he’s wanting from his team.
“We’ve got a lot of selfish play and I need to find a remedy to break it,” Dawkins said. “Dion Wilkerson has had back-to-back big games for us inside and I said to start the first thing we’re going to do is go back to big Dion, and our first six possessions were 3-point shots. We keep riding the inside game, why go away from it. It’ll make the outside open up more. But we’re still young, we’ve got a lot to learn and we got the No. 2 team in the state coming in Friday (in Broken Arrow).”
Dawkins’ troops got first shot at the new gym Monday.
Jamarian Ficklin led MHS with 14 points. Wilkerson, who had two straight double-doubles over the weekend against Putnam City and Northwest Classen last week, finished with 13 points. and nine rebounds. Javion Webber had 10 points.
