TULSA — If heart is indeed a key ingredient to any championship drive, Muskogee’s pulse would make any sports cardiologist proud.
In a hole for the second time in three playoff games — this one a little shallower but much later in the contest — the No. 1 Lady Roughers answered the bell again, rallying from a 51-44 deficit with 4:01 to play to force overtime, then advance to the Class 6A championship game with a 67-64 win against the No. 6 Choctaw Lady Jackets at the Mabee Center on Friday.
Trena Mims, who missed converting on a three-point play that could have tied the game with 35 seconds to play, calmly sank two with 3.3 seconds in overtime. As had been the case all afternoon, the Lady Jackets got the ball in sophomore sensation Ana Llanusa’s hands, but her sling-shot on a drive at the buzzer was off the mark.
No basket, no foul and Muskogee (25-3) finds itself opposite Broken Arrow back here at Oral Roberts University’s arena in a high noon shootout for the gold ball, a rematch of the East Area final played last week in which MHS recovered from a 16-0 deficit to punch their state ticket. Choctaw finishes at 21-6.
“They showed me then what heart they had,” Muskogee coach Doyle Rowland said of his team. “I don’t underestimate them on anything now.”
Aaliyah Wilson, whose 3 off the right wing with 1:24 to play tied the game at 57, scored the first four points of overtime after Llanusa’s free throw drew first blood for the Lady Jackets. Mims’ 8-footer in the lane with 57 left gave the Lady Roughers the lead for good at 63-62. Jada Ford sank a pair with 22.4 left before Mims finished it.
But much of the battle was focused on two many believe are the two best basketball players in the state.
Wilson finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Llanusa, like Wilson a 5-foot-11 guard, had 36 points on 12-of-25 shooting with just one from beyond the arc. She was also 11-of-15 from the line and had 12 rebounds, 10 on the defensive end.
“We both had good games and good runs getting our teams where we wanted to go,” Wilson said. “In the end (my team and I) got the upper hand.”
Llanusa reached 20 points in the early moments of the third quarter but was held to just one field goal in the fourth. She did make six free throws.
“She’s absolutely tough,” Rowland said. “We kept giving her different looks and once we did that I thought we wore her down a little bit and she wasn’t as effective.”
After leading briefly to start the game, Muskogee had numerous opportunities early in regulation down one possession to tie or take the lead on free throws, but never did. Several of those were Wilson’s only misses in a 9-of-15 game at the line. The Lady Roughers were 16-of-26 for the game but made their final six.
“Free throws are always big but if we’re shooting 50 percent I think we still have a chance,” Rowland said. “But we’ve got to improve on that (today).”
Mims did her part when it counted, going 3-for-4. She finished with 20 points.
“You practice for that,” the sophomore point guard said.
They’re getting pretty good on adversity drills, too.
“We’re just not getting down on ourselves,” said Ford, also in double figures with 12 points but having struggled going 4-of-17 for the game and 0-for-7 from 3-point range. “We came out here to do something and we stayed focused and accomplished our goals.”
There’s just this little engagement today.
Broken Arrow, 23-5 and No. 8, beat No. 2 Southmoore 58-51 to advance. The last time Muskogee made the finals was 1983. BA won 74-71 and also won the only regular season meeting between the two teams this year, rallying from double-digits in the fourth quarter at Ron Milam Gymnasium. MHS won the area title game 63-56.
