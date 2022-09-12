The opportunities were there for the Muskogee Lady Roughers but they were unable to capitalize when they needed to and ended up losing a 3-2 defensive, non-district battle to Sapulpa on Monday at Roughers Park.
Baserunning mistakes and lack of timely hitting cost Muskogee and ruined a nice pitching effort by Jaliyah Simmons, who struck out five while scattering eight hits.
“We had all kinds of opportunities,” said Muskogee head coach Mark Dicus. “If you replay it in your head and we just do half of the things right that we messed up on, we come away with maybe a 5-3 win.”
“I’ll give credit to the girls for fighting back and even getting the lead, but we couldn’t stand prosperity and we gave it back to them,” he said with a chuckle.
The game started on a positive note for Muskogee (9-15) as Jaye Barnoski led off the first inning with what would be one of two bunt singles. But on a fly to center field, Barnoski got caught too far towards second and was doubled off by the center fielder. Kambri Johnson followed with a solid double that likely would have scored Barnoski.
In the top of the second the Lady Chieftains threatened with runners at first and second and no outs, but Simmons struck out a batter and got the next hitters to ground out and pop out to her to end the threat.
Sapulpa did break through in the third inning with two outs. Daniah Blation singled, went to second on an intentional walk to Sage Adams and scored on an RBI single by Kylie Burns.
The Lady Roughers looked like they might tie it up in the home half of the third as Simmons reached on a two-out error and stole second. Johnson followed with a single, but Simmons stumbled rounding third and had to retreat to third. Peyton Jackson then struck out to end that opportunity.
Muskogee did take the lead, however, in the fourth inning. A pair of walks sandwiched around a Sapulpa error loaded the bases with two outs and Barnoski delivered a two-run single making it 2-1. But a chance for more was snuffed out by a base running error at third after another Sapulpa error.
Sapulpa (8-11) threatened to tie it in the fifth when, with one out, Blation singled to right and when the ball got away to the wall, Blation went all the way to third. The next hitter flied to center on what looked like would be a run-scoring sacrifice fly, but Blation was called out for leaving third base too early.
The Lady Chieftains touched Simmons for a pair of hits to open the sixth inning and after a grounder back to the circle for an out, Jazmine Tate delivered a two-run single past a drawn-in infield to put the Lady Chieftains back on top for good.
Shay Grissom opened the Rougher sixth with a single but was stranded at second after a strikeout by Feather Johnson and ground outs by Loriah Stewart and Regan Rodriguez. Barnoski, who was 3-for-4with two RBIs in the game, opened the seventh inning with a bunt single but two outs later was cut down trying to steal second to end the game.
For the game, the young Muskogee crew left seven runners stranded and had three critical baserunning mistakes.
The Roughers return to District 6A-4 play Tuesday evening as they play at Broken Arrow.
