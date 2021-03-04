TULSA — Shooting and rebounding. Two key elements for successful basketball.
Unfortunately, the Muskogee girls lacked in both areas Thursday night and saw their season come to a close in the Class 6A East Area consolation round with a 49-33 loss to Stillwater at the John Q. Hammons UMAC center.
Muskogee started out all right as it took a 3-0 lead before the Lady Pioneers scored eight unanswered points to gain the advantage. The Lady Roughers would close the gap to 8-5, but that would be as close as they would come to getting back on top as Stillwater led after the first quarter 13-7.
The Lady Roughers did not have an answer inside for Stillwater’s 6-1 power forward Claudia Vanzant who scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The Lady Pioneers dominated Muskogee on the boards outrebounding the Lady Roughers 33-16. On the offensive end, Muskogee struggled to find the bucket, shooting just 23 percent on the night (12-of-51).
Stillwater (11-9) cruised to a 20-point lead early in the fourth quarter when the Lady Roughers found a spark. An aggressive press forced five quick Stillwater turnovers as Muskogee scored 11 straight points to cut the Lady Pioneers lead to 42-33 with 2:05 to play. However, those would be the last points Muskogee would score as Stillwater ended the game on 7-0 run
Even though the season ended earlier than Muskogee would have liked, it was the first time since 2016 that the Lady Roughers had made it as far as the area tournament. Ironically that year was also the end of successful runs of area and state tournament appearances that featured Muskogee coach Jeremy Ford’s sister Jada.
“Getting here was a positive about the season,” said a dejected coach Ford. “But tonight we didn’t execute offensively and our shots weren’t falling. It’s the playoffs and you’ve still got to find a way to play through, show some mental toughness, and still compete.”
The loss marked the end of a high school career for four Muskogee starters in Jada Hytche, Tea Myers, Dezaray Burton and Makayla Adams with Myers being the leading scorer on the night for Muskogee with eight points — six of them in Muskogee’s fourth-quarter run.
The Lady Roughers finish this COVID-plagued season at 9-12 while Stillwater advances to the consolation finals against Bixby on Saturday.
