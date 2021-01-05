Muskogee coach Jeremy Ford didn’t define the holidays as a break for his Lady Roughers.
“There’s a break we get but we wanted to work so it didn’t mean a break for us. We stayed at it hard,” he said after providing some definitive proof of that — a 67-29 road rout of the Jenks Lady Trojans.
And it might have pumped some respect into the Lady Roughers’ resume. Muskogee snapped a three-game losing streak to go to 2-4 with the win. Jenks, falling to 4-3, was 14th in the OSSAA Class 6A rankings. Muskogee’s losses had all come four teams ranked in the top eight or higher and another ranked 12th, all ranging from 4A to 6A.
“You know, you just control what you can control and our deal is to come out each day, be it practice or a game and compete, and that’s what we did,” said Ford.
“The girls did a good job sharing the ball. I saw some things that we did well. Of course there’s also things you see you can work on but from an offensive standpoint, I think we did a good job.”
Muskogee jumped out to a 15-7 lead after one and was right at or exceeded double-digit margins in the next two quarters, leading 50-19 after three periods.
The offensive push was as balanced as it was poetic — Jakayla, Makayla and Jada.
Jakayla Swanson had 12 points, Jada Hytche 11 and Makayla Adams 10. Tea Myers was near double figures with 9, getting 8 in the second half, and Bianca McVay added 8 and Denym Sanders had 7 among the leaders.
In boys action, No. 16 Muskogee lost 65-47 to No. 13 Jenks and former Roughers coach and current NFL referee Clay Martin, who was released this week from hospitalization due to COVID-19.
It was close at the half as Muskogee found itself trailing by just 28-26. Jenks had a huge third period outscoring Muskogee 21-7, ending the period with a 49-33 advantage.
Overall, Javontae Campbell led Muskogee’s scoring effort with 17 points.
Muskogee is 3-2 and Jenks 4-3.
Both MHS teams are in the Skiatook Invitational starting Thursday. The boys play Owasso at 11:30 a.m. and the girls take on Deer Creek at 1 p.m.
