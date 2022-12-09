Bianca McVay had all 16 of her points in the second half and Muskogee broke through for win number one Friday, getting it in the consolation bracket of the Tahlequah Invitational with a 45-39 win.
McVay had four field goals and nine points as Muskogee outscored Ponca City 15-7 in the third to erase a two-point halftime deficit at 17-15.
“She stepped up big and (Jakayla) Swanson took care of the ball and put us in great situations on offense so it was a good execution plan,” said Muskogee coach Bryan Bunch.
Bunch felt the team fell into a more focused, determined mode in the second half.
“I told them at the half it doesn’t have to be easy we just have to find a way to do it and they took it to heart. They just had a mindset that we were going to win no matter what.”
Malaysia Burton had the hot hand early, scoring 11 of her 14 points in the first half.
Muskogee (1-2) plays Westmoore at 1 p.m. for the consolation round.
Ponca City fell to 0-5.
Muskogee 53, Jenks JV 52
Bryce Thornton’s free throws with 3.2 gave Muskogee a come-from-behind win and a spot in the consolation finals.
The Roughers trailed 38-33 going to the fourth. Thornton, who finished with 17 points, was 5-of-5 from the line in the fourth.
“He’s doing what I’m telling him to do. He took the ball to the rack, he took his time and got a foul,” Muskogee coach Lou Dawkins said of the junior. “We’ve got to learn how to slow down as a team, pass and set. We’re in a stagnant movement right now.”
It’s been an adjustment for a coach who won several state championships in Michigan, with his only player with appreciable varsity experience (Jamarian Ficklin) going out Wednesday in practice with a sprained ankle. Martell Bolden joined him Thursday.
“We’re going to have to go get some freshmen for a while,” Dawkins said. “I was talking with my son last night. We had thoroughbreds there. We have pups here. Every day is a learning experience. We need to get healthy and we need to grow. It may take until the first of February to get exactly what I want from them.”
Two sophomores contributed offensively. Edward James had 14 points. Javian Webber had 12 points.
Muskogee will face East Central, which beat McAlester 60-47, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for the consolation final.
