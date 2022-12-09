Bianca McVay had all 16 of her points in the second half and Muskogee broke through for win number one Friday, getting it in the consolation bracket of the Tahlequah Invitational with a 45-39 win.
McVay had four field goals and nine points as Muskogee outscored Ponca City 15-7 in the third to erase a two-point halftime deficit at 17-15.
“She stepped up big and (Jakayla) Swanson took care of the ball and put us in great situations on offense so it was a good execution plan,” said Muskogee coach Bryan Bunch.
Bunch felt the team fell into a more focused, determined mode in the second half.
“I told them at the half it doesn’t have to be easy we just have to find a way to do it and they took it to heart. They just had a mindset that we were going to win no matter what.”
Malaysia Burton had the hot hand early, scoring 11 of her 14 points in the first half.
Muskogee (1-2) plays Westmoore at 1 p.m. for the consolation round.
Ponca City fell to 0-5.
