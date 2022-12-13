FORT GIBSON — By Fort Gibson coach Scott Lowe’s own admission it was one ugly basketball game.
But Kenzi Snell’s 3-pointer from deep in the corner with 10 seconds left in the game sealed a 30-29 victory for the Lady Tigers over the Locust Grove Lady Pirates on Tuesday night at Harrison Fieldhouse.
“It was so sloppy on both sides, and I told (Locust Grove coach) Terry (Sweeney) after the game ‘man that was a pretty ugly basketball game,’” Lowe said. “I told the girls after the game that even if they think they didn’t play well, don’t get mired in self-pity and just be happy we won because if we end up losing by a point it’s a much different feeling.”
Fort Gibson never trailed in the game but because of the slow pace of the offenses, its lead never really felt safe. Both teams struggled shooting with neither shooting better than 25 percent, but Lowe said he’s been there before.
“We’ve had some really good teams here and we’ve been through this before. My first year in 2018 we had a couple of games like this and at the end of the day you just have to happy that you won,” he said.
After the first quarter ended with the Lady Tigers up 5-4, Fort Gibson outscored the Pirates 12-6 in the second quarter to lead at the half 17-10 and the Lady Tigers stretched that to a nine-point margin 22-13 after three.
But then Locust Grove started rallying. They scored five straight to start off the fourth quarter and cut the Lady Tiger lead to four at 22-18.
Stephanie Hickman drained a trey for Fort Gibson to make it 25-18 with 3:33 left. The teams traded buckets and then the Pirates’ Claire Hooker hit a trey with 2:30 left to make it 27-23. After a Fort Gibson turnover, Hannah Bond hit a bucket to cut the lead to just two for the Lady Tigers with 1:24 on the clock.
Another Tiger turnover put the ball back in Bond’s hands again, and she hit a bucket to tie the game at 27-27 with :26 left.
Following a Tiger timeout, the offense worked the ball around to Snell in the corner who put the game away with :10 left. A meaningless basket by Bond at the buzzer ended the scoring and the Lady Tigers evened their record at 2-2 on the season and in the process knocked the Lady Pirates from the ranks of the unbeaten with their first loss against five wins.
Snell was the leading scorer for Fort Gibson with 11 points and no other Tiger had more than five points on the night. Bond led all scorers with 18 points for the Lady Pirates.
“We’ve got work on getting our big girls inside to be more aware of what the defenses are doing to them and kick the ball out to our outside shooters,” said Lowe. “At the end of the day it’s a W and we’ll come back tomorrow and work on some of those things.”
Boys: Locust Grove 53, Fort Gibson 50
The Tigers and Pirates exchanged baskets early on with Fort Gibson owning a 12-11 lead late in the first quarter before Locust Grove went on a tear and outscored the Tigers 12-2 over the next three minutes, and Fort Gibson was never able to quite get back over the hump.
It was the big man inside for the Pirates, Eli Bond, that did most of the damage scoring 23 points, most of them on inside shots or put backs.
Locust Grove (4-1) was cruising with an 11-point lead at 50-39 with two minutes to play when the Tigers (1-3) rallied and scored five unanswered points to make it 50-44 with :54 to play.
Faulty free throw shooting by the Pirates down the stretch kept the Tigers in the hunt as Locust Grove hit just 3-of-6 in the final :38.
Meanwhile, the Tigers kept chipping away as Simeon Adair hit a bucket with :28 left to make it 51-46 and Blane Scott canned a basket with 12 ticks left to cut it four at 52-48.
But the Pirates would get another free throw and a late bucket by Cooper Crawley was too little too late.
Scott led the Tigers with 12 points and Cooper Wicks added 11.
On Friday Fort Gibson will welcome former long-time Tiger boys coach Gary Hendrix back to Harrison Fieldhouse as he brings his Hilldale Hornets across the river, following the girls matchup.
