FORT GIBSON — In Tigerland they’re crossing their fingers that the third time will be a charm.
At high noon Saturday at Rogers State University the Fort Gibson girls soccer team will make its third appearance in a state championship game as they try to bring home the gold for the first time to take its place alongside the boys’ two state titles.
Billy Whitehead, now in his third year as the girls coach, was an assistant on the boys teams that won those championships, so he’s a veteran of the “big game.” He acknowledges the legacy established several years ago in the girls’ program as a starting point for the success of this year’s squad.
“Coach (Jaime) Snyder did a great job of really establishing a solid program with several district titles and two trips to the state finals that, unfortunately, came up short. But we use the fact that we haven’t won a girls title as a big motivation for this game,” said Whitehead who has coached since he was 13 years old.
Another big motivator for the Lady Tigers is playing in the finals against the only team to beat them in district play, Metro Christian, who scored a 1-0 win in the rain in late April.
“I felt before the season started that we were probably the two best teams in the district, and when we met it was a very even game,” he said. “We had the same number of shots on goal and it was just a little mistake we made late that cost us the game.
“Initially the loss stung, but in retrospect it may have worked to our advantage because as it turned out it was instrumental in us getting to play our semifinal game against Woodward at home instead of making a long trip west. And it’s made the girls hungry for a re-do against Metro.”
There was another aspect to that Metro game that highlighted a quality that Whitehead and his staff have brought to the program —compassion. Before that game, the Fort Gibson girls brought flowers as a tribute to Metro’s star forward Kyndall Campbell who had suffered a season-ending injury. Whitehead also revealed that the girls had done a similar thing two years ago for an injured Wagoner player and a week ago at Oologah before their quarterfinal game to honor two injured Lady Mustang starters.
“I think it’s a great life lesson for the girls that soccer is about more than just competition,” said Whitehead. “It’s about being one team together as a big soccer family. We’ve also got a young girl here in the community that’s battling some health issues that we have reached out to as mentors.”
Whitehead feels that the season really turned for the girls after the Holland Hall match.
“Before that game we had been having distractions about who’s doing the scoring, who’s got the stats and little things that were holding us back. But after that game we had some team leaders emerge and we really came together as a team and I know from my experience with the boy’s teams that team chemistry is so crucial to success.”
Saturday’s game shapes up to be a defensive battle. The Lady Tigers at 14-3 have recorded 13 shoutouts while Metro Christian is undefeated at 17-0 and have given up just one goal the entire season. But Whitehead feels the Lady Tigers are ready.
As is usually the case with these games, it comes down to a matter of who wants it more. I also know from my experience with the boys that you also need to have the ball bounce your way at the right time and maybe get a little lucky,” he said.
“But no matter what happens, the girls have come a long way. They’ve done everything we’ve asked of them. They’ve created great team chemistry and we have the motivation to avenge an earlier loss. And we’re determined to make the third time in the big game the one that will bring the girls gold home to Fort Gibson.”
