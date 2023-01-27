FORT GIBSON — The queen of area basketball’s crown has taken a dent or two this season, but in the end Friday at Harrison Field House, it was still in its place.
Fort Gibson’s defense, which took command early but slipped as the game progressed, took charge again in the overtime after a huge break got them there.
Kenzie Snell’s 3 to start overtime was a gut punch and a three-point play by Laynee Stanley, drawing Gracie Burckhartzmeyer’s fourth foul with 20.4 seconds to play, helped Fort Gibson beat Wagoner 49-39.
“We don’t want to take losses from a team twice, and this is our house. When you’re here we want to put it to you,” Stanley said.
One significant dent on that crown was an overtime loss to Wagoner in the third-place game of the Lincoln Christian Tournament on Jan. 6. This one was in the host’s control until the Lady Bulldogs (14-2), ranked ninth in the OSSAA Class 4A coaches poll with two first-place votes and eight spots above the 17th-ranked Lady Tigers (12-5), took their first lead of the game at 30-28 with 6 1/2 minutes to play on Cambri Pawpa’s 3. Pawpa, who picked up two fouls in the first two minutes of the game, had ended the third quarter in a coast-to-coast dribble and pull-up jumper to get Wagoner with in 28-25.
Wagoner led most of the way after getting the lead in the fourth, and looked to have put themselves in prime position to make it two for two over FGHS when Burckhartzmeyer found Pawpa all alone on the baseline with her pass from the top of the key with Fort Gibson’s defense drawn to the outside. Pawpa hit the basket but was whistled for traveling.
Snell hit a layup with 12 seconds left to tie the game, then Brooklyn Austin took a pass from Pawpa and put up a 3 which missed as regulation ended.
Wagoner was 2-of-12 in the first quarter, falling behind 15-7, and was 1-of-8 in the overtime period as it saw a seven-game win streak end — that started with the win over the Bulldogs.
“They were getting after us. We were expecting zone and they man us the whole game,” said Wagoner coach Randi Pawpa. “We’ve got to be a little tougher but we did battle back and got it to overtime, so we fought back, but this is a tough place to play and we knew that.”
Fort Gibson coach Scott Lowe praised his defense but also his opponent’s toughness.
“I respect them in regard to their toughness and they want that to be a hallmark of their program,” said Lowe. “That’s good, because that’s what we’ve wanted of our program as well.”
Addy Whiteley had all of Fort Gibson’s points in the second quarter — two field goals — and seven of its nine in the third. She finished with 17 points. Stanley had 13.
Whiteley had the assist on Snell’s shot to start overtime, driving toward the circle before tossing to the right corner. Snell did the rest.
“We run that in practice all the time so it’s a routine play,” she said. “We had our struggles offensively, but that’s one of those times you just have to trust your work in the gym.”
Gracy Shieldnight had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Austin had and Pawpa had nine points each, each with seven of those after the half
Lowe’s team was 5-5 after the loss to Wagoner and has now won its last seven.
Boys: Wagoner 60, Fort Gibson 56
The game was tied at 26 at the half, and the Bulldogs took charge in the fourth, going up 55-44 on a three-point play by Mattson Swnason with about three minutes to play. Swanson had 17 points. JaShawn Davison also had 17, Corbin Marsey 13 and Dante Swanson Jr. 11.
“They made shots, which is a sign of a good team and they’re getting better and better,” said FGHS coach Todd Dickerson. “My guys have gotten a lot better, we’re still young, but we’re showing some fight and we know we’re going to be in a lot of games.”
“I thought they weren’t going to miss any there early,” said Wagoner coach Dante Swanson Sr., whose team has won eight in a row and is 12-4.
The former Bulldog himself prior to a standout career at the University of Tulsa became familiar with the intensity of the surroundings.
“The thing is, if you come here, it’s going to be a tough game every time,” he said.
Riding high, his team will get some inside help next week when Alex Shieldnight joins the squad. He’s had an arm injury dating back to football.
Blane Scott and Cooper Wicks had 13 and Cooper Crawley 12 for FGHS (4-13), which was missing two players, including starter Gannon Sherl (knee).
