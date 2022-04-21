CHECOTAH — Fort Gibson coach Scott Lowe compared it to poker.
His counterpart, Checotah’s Erin Bridges, had the unbeatable hands.
A couple of strategic decisions backfired on the Lady Tigers here Thursday, and Checotah took a 10-7 win and a Class 5A district slowpitch championship.
With the deck almost cleared in the seventh inning, Lowe played the only card he could.
With Bia Fields and Katelyn Searles on base and in scoring position, up came Halle Britt, who drove in six runs going 3-for-4 game in a 15-10 win over the Lady Tigers earlier in the day,
Lowe chose to walk the senior, bringing up the sophomore sister, Maci Britt, with the winning run at third.
Little Sis lashed one over an outfield playing somewhat in, as all three runs came across.
“I mean, if I get it out of the infield I knew we could tag up and score,” Maci Britt said.
Simple enough.
“I told her to ‘be patient, you got it,’” said Halle Britt. “I knew she’d come through in the clutch.”
Earlier, leading 7-3 with a runner at second base and two out, Lowe chose to walk Hailey Prince to set up a force play. Prince had done some damage too, with a three-run home run that gave Checotah an 11-4 lead and capped an eight-run second in the first game.
But Kloee Van Meter drew a walk to load the bases, then Natalie Knight hit a three-run triple to close the gap to one and threw a gust of momentum into the Checotah dugout.
“I just thought ‘you have runners in scoring position, get up there and do your job,’” Knight said.
Next up, Katharine Anderson singled to center, scoring Knight to tie the game.
“The last one we didn’t have an options,” Lowe said. “The first one, I felt like it was worth taking the chance because she’d hurt us with one swing, and better to just give up one than all three in that instance. As coaches we’re going to play the percentages. It is sometimes like poker, and the wrong card comes up.
“All day long against them it was like it wasn’t meant to be — one step forward, two steps back. It’s an easy game when you make the routine plays, and we really didn’t at times, but sometimes that’s easier said that done.”
Bridges had a gamble of her own backfire with her team up trailing 4-3. The bottom two of the Lady Tiger order reached base as Darick Wesley singled and Danica Earley walked. When Fields walked Erica Hornback to load the bases, Angel Lyons stepped in. Lyons had a solo home run to lead off the fifth.
The call was to intentionally walk Lyons, which made it a 5-3 game. Graci Williams’ sacrifice fly to center added a run and Kaiah Austin’s single to left made it 7-3.
“Angel hit two against us in the first game,” she said. “I knew they had girls capable of doing that behind her but we were more concerned with Angel. Sometimes you have to take those risks.”
In the top of the seventh, Shyann Gray singled to right to get Fort Gibson going, but got caught off the base after making the turn on the throw-in. Emma Spears doubled to deep left, and Wesley followed her with a single. Spears made a wide turn coming around third but got back when the throw home had her beat.
Earley then hit into a fielder’s choice groundout, sending the Ladycats to the plate needing only one run.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for Fort Gibson,” Bridges said. “To lose our first game and turn around and beat Fort Gibson twice, our girls dug deep and refused to lose.”
Jessie Roachell and Payton Russell led their respective teams hit-wise with three in the game.
Fort Gibson started off beating Sallsaw 11-1 as Gray and Williams were 3-for-3. A walkoff double handed Checotah a 17-16 loss. Fields doubled twice and was 4-for-4 in the loss.
All three teams were 1-1 after the first three games, sending them back to the original format. Fort Gibson again beat Sallisaw, this time by 12-2, as Austin homered twice in a 3-for-3 effort. Williams’ three-run triple ended the game on the run-rule.
Checotah advances to regionals at 12-14. Fort Gibson finishes at 13-15.
