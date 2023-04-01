Lake report
Fort Gibson: March 26. Elevation is 7.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 50°F and murky. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, and lipless baits around coves, points, and riprap. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, docks, and main lake. White bass slow on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around creek channels. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: March 26. Elevation is 4.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 53°F and murky. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish slow on cut bait and shad below the dam, docks, and main lake. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, and docks. Comments: Recent heavy rains have brought a large amount of debris into the lake and have made the water very murky. Paddlefish activity near Twin Bridges is slow to fair. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: March 28. Elevation is normal, water temperature 56°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks, and shorelines. Blue and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, live bait, and shad around docks, main lake, shallows, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, docks, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: March 26. Elevation is normal and rising, water temperature 52°F and murky. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, plastic baits, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure and docks. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around creek channels and river channel. Striped bass good on jerk baits, live bait, minnows, plastic baits, shad, and spoons below the dam. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: March 24. Elevation is normal, water temperature 50°F and clear. Brown and rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and worms below the dam. Comments: Fishing is fair, water generation from dam makes it little harder to fish. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: March 26. Elevation is 3.5 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 56°F and murky. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and jigs around channels, main lake, and river mouth. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Comments: Lots of debris has been washed into the lake from the recent heavy rains. Boaters should be cautious as they navigate the lake and be mindful of hidden debris under the surface. The white bass activity is starting to pick up with anglers beginning to have some success around the Cherokee Landing and Highway 82 Bridge areas. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: March 27. Elevation is normal, water temperature 56°F and stained. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, lipless baits, and small lures below the dam, channels, main lake, and tailwater. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, main lake, and shorelines. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad below the dam, flats, shorelines, and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: March 31. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal (rising), water temperature 56°F and stained. Bass, largemouth, bass, smallmouth, bass, spotted good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures around brush structure, main lake, points, rocks. Catfish, blue, catfish, channel, catfish, flathead fair on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, stinkbait around channels, river channel, river mouth. Crappie, black, crappie, white good on grubs, hair jigs, small lures, spoons around brush structure, channels, riprap, rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland (Game Warden McIntosh County)
Robert S. Kerr: March 24. Elevation is normal, water temperature 60°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, and spoons around brush structure, channels, coves, points, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, channels, creek channels, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. White bass and crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
