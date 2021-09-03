BERRYHILL – Fort Gibson’s last-gasp shot at a season-opening win fell through here Friday, dropping a 27-23 decision to the Berryhill Chiefs.
Down 27-23 with 1:35 left, Fort Gibson’s Hunter Branch picked off Berryhill’s Jaxson Watie at the Chiefs’ 18-yard line to put the visiting Tigers in business.
Then facing a fourth and 11 at the Chiefs’ 18-yard line, Tiger quarterback Cole Mahaney found a leaping Branch at the 1-yard line, setting Fort Gibson with a chance for the win. Two runs for losses and then an overthrow to Branch on a fade route followed, all for naught, and Mahaney called his own number on the final play for the Tigers, coming up short.
“We had the ball first and goal and go backwards,” said a frustrated Fort Gibson coach Greg Whiteley. “We should have won that game tonight but we had too many mistakes. Simple as that.”
The Tigers started their night out on the wrong foot when the exchange from Mahaney and running back Toby West went bad. The Chiefs’ Chase Burke scooped and scored from 37 yards out for a 7-0 lead with 10:51 leff in the first quarter.
On Berryhill’s first official possession, Burke again played hero when he took the handoff, jetted up the middle nearly untouched to paydirt and a 14-0 lead with 9:04 left in the first.
After the Tigers defense recovered a fumble to open the second quarter, Mahaney found a streaking Branch down the right sideline for a 28-yard touchdown to pull within 14-7 with 10:12 left in the second quarter.
One possession later, Mahaney engineered a six-play, 69-yard drive, capped by a 34-yard catch and run by Clay Waggle and tie the game at 14 with 6:21 to go in the second stanza.
Berryhill lined up for a 35-yard field goal with just under four minutes to go before halftime, but a bad snap led to a block and give the Tigers the ball at the 20-yard line. Two plays later West busted off an 80 yard run, twice bouncing off defenders to put Fort Gibson on top for the first time, 21-14 with 2:55 until halftime.
“We really had some good momentum in the second quarter and going into the third quarter I thought we would be fine having found ourselves,” said Whiteley.
Watie and company went to work immediately coming out of halftime. The Chiefs’ quarterback connected with Huner Waits from 34 yards out to whittle it to 21-20 with just over 10 minutes left in the third quarter.
After a punt sailed over the Berryhill’s punter’s head and gave the Tigers two free points for a 23-20 cushion to end the third quarter, Fort Gibson looked to have the upper hand. However a failed fourth and-one at Chiefs’ 18-yard line happened, and it was downhill from there.
Burke capped an eight-play, 81-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown jaunt, his third of the night.
“Too many bad plays tonight, just plain and simple,” said Whitley. “I thought we came on strong in the third quarter but we just couldn’t tackle Burke.”
The Tigers will try to regroup next Friday night as they host Catoosa for homecoming.
BERRYHILL 27, FORT GIBSON 23
Fort Gibson02120—23
Berryhill14067—27
Scoring summery
First Quarter
BHS – Chase Burke 37 fumble return (Aiden Homer kick), 10:51.
BHS – Burke 28 run (Homer kick), 9:04.
Second Quarter
FGHS – Hunter Branch 28 pass from Cole Mahaney (Jaxson Purdue kick), 10:12.
FGHS – Clay Waggle 34 pass from Mahaney (Purdue kick), 6:31l
FGHS – Toby West 80 run (Purdue kick), 2:55l
Third Quarter
BHS – Hunter Waits 34 pass from Jaxson Watie (kick blocked), 10:27.
FGHS – Snap over Berrryhill punter’s head, 7:18.
Fourth Quarter
BHS – Burke 15 run (Homer kick), 11:05.
TEAM STATS
FGHSBBHS
First Downs1818
Rushes-yards 28-16931-118
Passing yards135175
Passes C-A-I11-33-214-29-2
Punts-Avg. 4-353-42
Fumbles-lost3-21-1
Penalties-yards9-9516-23
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: FGHS, West 9-126, Tim Murphy 8-54. Berryhill, Burke 19-104.
PASSING: FGHS, Mahaney 10-32-2-135 (2 TD).
