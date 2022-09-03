What Wagoner’s offense couldn’t do, its defense almost more than made up for it. Almost.
Coweta’s Parker Stephens kicked a 38-yard field goal with 1:22 left as the second-ranked Class 5A Tigers eeked out a 9-7 win over Class 4A’s No. 5 Bulldogs Friday night at W. L. Odom Stadium.
“The defense played good enough to win,” said Wagoner head coach Dale Condict. “But our offense is still finding its way.”
Wagoner’s defense held Coweta to negative 31 yards rushing. Led by Roman Garcia and Joshua Davis, the Bulldogs had 14 tackles for losses against an offense that scored 44 points on 5A top-10 ranked Carl Albert last week.
The only big play the defense gave up was a 41-yard touchdown pass from Carson Laverty to Na’Kylan Starks on a fourth down play just before halftime. The drive was kept alive by a roughing-the-passer penalty on an incomplete pass on third and 24.
“We had too many penalties,” said Condict, whose team was flagged 13 times for 109 yards. “We’ll do some film work and focus on discipline. Sometimes a close loss like this will help motivate as well.”
Wagoner’s offense never got on track. Any positive plays were quickly nullified by penalties that caused the drives to stall. Wagoner finished with 140 total yards.
But it was the defense that kept Wagoner in the game. Davis recovered a fumble at the Wagoner 12 to stop a Tiger drive in the third quarter.
Wagoner’s only score was by the defense late in the game. Starks, who had replaced an injured Laverty at quarterback, was scrambling on third down when Keyton Cole picked up a forced fumble and ran 15 yards to tie the game at 6-6. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty forced Ethan Muehlenweg to attempt a 35-yard extra point which was perfect giving the Bulldogs a 7-6 lead with 2:49 left.
Penalties forced Wagoner to kickoff from its own 30 giving Coweta the ball at its own 45. A questionable targeting penalty against Wagoner helped the Tigers move to the Bulldog 21 setting up the game winning kick.
Kale Charboneau led Wagoner with 52 yards rushing in his first ever start at quarterback. However the Coweta secondary came up with four interceptions, the final one on a deflected pass on fourth down to seal the win.
“They have a very athletic secondary,” Condict said. “It was Kale’s first night at quarterback and we had a couple of linemen out. We just start piecing the puzzle together and try to get better.”
