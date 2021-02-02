It was a change in plans that at the end, worked out for the locals.
After a disastrous second quarter, Hilldale trailed 30-22 at the half against an opponent it didn’t have until Fort Gibson got sidelined with COVID-19 protocol on Monday.
Then, Celeste Wood and Madi Folsom took over, leading the Lady Hornets to a 55-51 road win over the Sallisaw Lady Diamonds on Tuesday night.
Wood had four 3-pointers and 14 points after just one field goal in the first half. She finished with 16 points. Folsom had 12 of her 18 points after the half.
Hilldale, which led 18-14 after one quarter but managed just four second-quarter points, got within a possession, 41-39, going to the fourth. Folsom had 7 and Wood half her 3s in the fourth as the Hornets outscored the Lady Diamonds 16-10.
Naveah Johnson, who had just 6 points, doubled-up on the boards with 11 rebounds.
Hilldale takes a three-game win streak and five victories in its last six into Thursday’s game against Sallisaw Central — also a schedule change. They were to play Okmulgee, but the girls matchup there has become a scratch.
Sallisaw fell to 8-8. It was the first meeting between the two teams this season, played at Sallisaw.
Boys:
Keys 74, Hilldale 56
The Hilldale boys wound up going to Park Hill to take on the Keys Cougars, who ran their record to 13-4 with the home win.
As with the girls, the HHS boys got off to a good start, leading 20-17, but fell apart in the second. Brayson Lawson had two of the Hornets’ three field goals and they totaled seven points in falling behind 34-27.
Hilldale closed to 52-47 going to the fourth as Rylan Nail hit three third-quarter brackets. But another cole snap came in the fourth as the Hornets were held to single digits.
Levi Williams had eight of his game-high 24 points in the fourth for the Cougars.
The Hornets are playing without two starters, Ty O’Neal (separated shoulder) and Logan Harper (ruptured Achilles). Harper has been out a couple weeks, O’Neal was hurt in last Friday’s closing minutes against Wagoner.
The Hornets have lost four of five and are 8-7 overall going into Thursday’s game at home against Okmulgee as another split-opponent scenario for Senior Night.
