De’Riayah Lee did it.
The Muskogee junior capped her season on top of the state in the 300 meter hurdles, finishing in 44.75 seconds for Muskogee’s first track gold since 2002.
It beat her personal best of 44.96 at regionals where she was second to Kyndall Hicks. Hicks wound up second at 45.46. Victoria Wright of Edmond North, who Lee passed coming out of the final curve, was third at 46.18.
“It wasn’t the time I really wanted but I got what I needed,” she said. “I’m not going to lie to you, it’s hard to breathe. I got to wait a little while before I feel this.”
Mikeus Moore, who coached the hurdlers as a lay coach while not working his job at the Veterans Administration, laughed when he heard her disappointment regarding her time.
“She’s got it in her head she wants to run a 43,” he said. “And she may do it before she’s finished. That’s a girl that’s about winning.”
Previous to Lee, the last state champion from MHS was also in the 300 hurdles, Mariesha Jones, running a 46.74 in 2002.
“Every coach had a hand in helping her get here, but it was her mindset that made her a champion,” Moore said.
Lee was eighth in the 110 hurdles in 16.97. Kayvon Nubine of Edmond Memorial won in 14.48. Hicks was second, 14.92. Amara Ubabuike of Westmoore was third, 15.18.
Muskogee was sixth in the 400-meter relay, Jenee Coleman, Rakiya Lang, Alexis Nicholson and Jakayla Swanson running it in 48.58. Westmoore and Edmond Memorial both broke stadium records in finishing 1-2. Westmoore ran a 47.30 and Memorial a 47.39.
The 1,600 relay team, made up of Jayda Wordlow, Aniyah Thomas, Bianca McVay and Lee, was last among the 16 entries, finishing in 4:18.97. Jenks won in 3:53.64.
