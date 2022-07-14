Three Rivers was handcuffed from north of the border on Thursday, losing to the Mississauga (Ontario) Tigers 3-0 in the third Connors State Showcase, the Rusty Fulps Memorial, in a game played at Connors.
Tucker Christian of Oktaha had the Bandits’ only hit, a two-out single to left in the second inning that moved Chance Noah, who walked to start the inning to second.
Trailing 2-0, the Bandits had two baserunners again in the fourth on back-to-back one-out walks to Chance Noah and Chase Hudson and again in the fifth on Kipton Christian’s walk after Cade Bauer being hit by a pitch. both with two outs.
Denver Hamilton and Noah combined to allow five hits. Hamilton struck out six in four innings and gave up three runs, two earned.
Three Rivers (14-12) will take on the Southeast Prospects on Friday at 8:15 p.m. at Connors State and the Oklahoma Drillers at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Warner. Games are being played Friday through Sunday at Warner High and Connors State. Sunday’s game is at 6 at Connors against Elevation Sports.
Fulps was the longtime coach of the area's only American Legion squad.
