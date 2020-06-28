Three Rivers went 2-0 over the weekend in Pittsburg, Kan. with two games on Saturday. Their Sunday game was canceled.
The American Legion state champs (17-4) go to Bartlesville for three games starting on Thursday with the Oklahoma Mudcats at noon, followed by a noon Friday game against Mountain Home (Ark.) Locker Room 19U and a 5 p.m. Saturday contest against Kickapoo.
Bandits 7
Bartlesville Indians 4
Jon Shaffer was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Carson Foreman hit a solo home run as Three Rivers took a 7-4 win over the Bartlesville Indians, Foreman was 2-for-4. The Bandits scored in every inning but the fourth. Sean Horstman struck out seven and scattered six hits in 5 1/3 innings, chased with three runs in the sixth in a rally snuffed off a relay throw from Reid Stockman at shortstop to Shaffer at catcher. Three Rivers is 4-0 this season against the Indians.
Bandits 13
Complete Game 2
Reid Stockman’s grand slam in a seven-run second against the Pleasant Valley, Mo., squad highlighted his 3-for-3, six-RBI day. Jon Shaffer and Bryce Roberts both went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Anthony Wilson gave up four hits over four innings and Kaden Alexander two hits over two innings. Wilson struck out five, one more than Alexander.
