Three Rivers moved to 5-3 on the year following games this weekend.
A three-run third gave Fort Smith Sportsman all it needed in a 3-2 win on Saturday. Hunter Dearman and Grayson Gilmore had two hits each of Three Rivers’ seven. Oktaha’s Jakob Blackwell went 5 2/3 innings and took the loss, striking out five and scattering seven hits.
Also on Saturday, the Bandits made the most of three hits in a 4-3 win over Russellville, Ark. Austin Mann had two RBIs, one on a sacrifice fly and another on a solo home run. Grayson Gilmore of Stigler scored on a passed ball and an error for the other runs. Winning pitcher Trey Krebbs (Wister) scattered five hits over five innings with four strikeouts.
On Sunday, Three Rivers outhit Creighton Prep but fell 6-3, thanks to a two-run fifth that broke a 3-3 tie. Checotah’s Brock Butler had a two-run double as part of a three-run Three Rivers fourth. Gilmore had two hits as did Oktaha’s Gabe Hamilton.
Next games: Friday, vs. Woodward Travelers 19U, 5 p.m. and Enid Majors, 7:30 p.m., both at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, Enid. Saturday: Woodward Travelers 18U at David Allen, Enid, 5 p.m.
