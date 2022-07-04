The area American Legion team went 2-2 in action over the holiday weekend in Bartlesville.
After a 9-1 win over the Bartlesville Braves on Friday, Three Rivers lost to the Bryant Black Sox 11-5 on Saturday, Bartlesville Doenges Ford 2-1 on Sunday and finished on Monday with a 6-2 win over Fort Smith (Ark.) Sportsman.
In the 2-1 loss Sunday, Oktaha ex Tucker Christian had two of Three Rivers’ seven hits. Fellow Oktaha pair Gabe Hamilton and Hunter Dearman had one hit each and Chance Noah of Lincoln Christian drove in the only run. Denver Hamilton allowed just three hits in the hard-luck loss.
Two other Oktaha products were on the mound in Monday’s win. Jakob Blackwell allowed three hits over five shutout innings, striking out seven, and Wyatt Hamilton threw two innings, allowing two runs. Noah had a three-run home run and Dearman, Devin Qualls and Kaden Ballard had two hits each.
Three Rivers (13-10) plays Fort Smith Sportsman in Fort Smith on Thursday in a 6 p.m. doubleheader.
